14 Costco Foods You Should Always Put In The Air Fryer
Costco is a treasure trove of bulk foods, and the warehouse club is chock-full of delicious items for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. Although some of the best Costco foods can be cooked in the microwave or oven, many of the freezer aisle products lend themselves particularly well to the magic of an air fryer.
The appliance that sits on many kitchen counters is just the ticket for creating a highly desirable texture. Additionally, it helps ensure healthier meals because air fryers don't require a lot of oil to achieve that highly desired crunch. Not to mention, an air fryer is a mess-free and time-saving appliance compared to whipping out the deep fryer.
Whether you're after a quick meal, a delicious appetizer, or an afternoon snack, an air fryer can transform your Costco favorites. Read on to see the 14 Costco foods that are simply better when cooked in your air fryer.
1. Foster Farms Corn Dogs
Corn dogs are a classic comfort food and a popular option for families, but this iconic snack can easily turn soggy or greasy when cooked in the microwave. Enter the air fryer, which gives Foster Farms Corn Dogs an even, crispy coating. The jumbo corn dogs are available at Costco in a 28 count box, made with all chicken hot dogs and a honey batter coating. Air frying corn dogs helps the batter keep its light and crunchy texture while fully cooking the meat inside. Thanks to the air fryer's all-around heating method, these quarter pound corn dogs come out nice and golden in about six minutes faster than an oven bake.
If you're looking for a snack that will take you straight back to fairground memories, using an air fryer is a foolproof method to ensure that every bite is the exact right texture — no need for extra oil or a messy deep fryer. Best of all, it only takes between eight to 12 minutes for the air fryer to do its job, depending on whether you thawed the corn dog prior to cooking. This means you can have a quick snack or easy meal in no time.
2. Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes
A Costco food court classic, the Kirkland Signature Chicken Bake is famous for its savory filling and cheesy crust. But reheating the frozen version in the microwave can yield a snack that is subpar compared to the fresh-baked Costco food court variety. While we love that chicken bake fans can get the Caesar-flavored pocket in a six-pack to take home, microwaving it results in a chewy, rubbery texture and potentially a soft, mushy bottom. The air fryer, however, brings back the just baked, crispy goodness you crave from afternoons at the warehouse club.
By cooking this chicken bake in the air fryer, the outer crust gets a beautiful golden brown finish, while the inside stays juicy with that iconic melted provolone and parmesan cheese and chicken filling. Compared to using a traditional oven, the air fryer gets the job done quicker and without drying it out. It's the best way to make sure every bite of your chicken bake has the crunch and flavor balance you expect from this Costco favorite.
3. Tyson Panko Chicken Nuggets
Is there a better quick meal for families than frozen chicken nuggets? Whether you have kids or just love chicken nuggets, Costco's Tyson Panko Chicken Nuggets, available in a 5-pound bag, are a great freezer staple to get at the warehouse club. Unfortunately, the quick-heat of a microwave can cause the texture to suffer. The air fryer, on the other hand, is the ideal appliance for cooking these nuggets, as it gives them a crispy exterior without needing to add oil. With the circulating heat of the air fryer, the panko coating gets a satisfying crunch while the chicken remains tender and juicy inside.
An air fryer also helps you get a meal on the table faster than using an oven. The packaging recommends baking the nuggets for 11 to 13 minutes in the oven, while only requiring seven to eight minutes in the air fryer. For parents looking for a quick meal or snack for the kids, shaving a few minutes off of the cook time can be a lifesaver. With an air fryer, you're guaranteed nuggets that taste like they came straight from a fast-food joint, but with more convenience and far less added oil.
4. Sandwich Bros. Chicken Melt Sandwiches
Microwaving a Sandwich Bros Chicken Melt from Costco might be a quick way to make lunch, but doing so is likely to result in a soft, soggy sandwich that leaves much to be desired. The flatbread will turn chewy, and the breaded chicken patty will lose its crunch, making for an underwhelming snack all around. The air fryer can change the game completely by giving these mini sandwiches the crispy, toasted texture they deserve. In just a few minutes, it transforms the flatbread into a perfect base for the sandwich, bringing back the satisfying bite you expect. Meanwhile, the chicken patty warms up evenly and stays juicy, avoiding the rubbery texture you sometimes get from microwaving.
The air fryer brings out the best in these sandwiches, making them taste as though they were freshly made rather than heated from frozen — all without the hassle and time commitment of turning on the oven. Whether you're enjoying it as a snack or a light meal, you'll get a sandwich that feels like a home-cooked treat without any of the fuss.
5. Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks
Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are popular with Costco shoppers, not just because they are sold fully cooked in a whopping 4-pound bag, but because they are touted online as a Chick-fil-A dupe. Since these Southern style nuggets already come lightly fried, popping them in the air fryer is a no-brainer. These chunks of boneless, skinless chicken breast benefit from the air fryer's ability to crisp up the outside without overcooking the meat inside.
Unlike using the oven, which requires flipping them halfway through to get all-over crispiness, the air fryer heats evenly, making for a hassle-free experience. After just 10 minutes (compared to nearly twice that in the oven) you'll have tender chicken chunks with that sought-after crunch on the outside. Whether you're making a salad topped with chicken, a wrap, or just snacking on these nuggets with a tasty dip, an air fryer takes this Costco favorite to the next level.
6. Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Fast Food Fries
Fries are a quintessential snack on their own, but they're also wonderful alongside burgers, hot dogs, or sandwiches. However, it's hard to recreate the perfect texture of this fast-food favorite at home. Costco's 6-pound bag of Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Fast Food Fries is a convenient frozen option for potato fans, but they often fall short when baked in the oven. Either they come out too soggy, unevenly cooked, or simply lack that satisfying crunch we all crave from a fry.
This is likely why Ore-Ida has instructions on the product packaging for pan frying or deep frying. For those who don't want to deal with the mess of oil frying, air frying is a alternative that can help frozen fries achieve their true potential. The air fryer's consistent heat distribution ensures even cooking, giving each fry that enviable golden-brown exterior and light and airy interior, just as fries should be. Whether you're serving them as a base for loaded fries, a snack on their own, or as a quick side dish, this air fryer method will make you forget all about the drive through.
7. Don Miguel Mini Tacos
Whether you are looking for a snack for game day, an appetizer for your next dinner, or a lunch that is as fast to make as it is delicious, Costco's Don Miguel Chicken & Cheese Mini Tacos are sure to please. Made with white meat chicken, two different Mexican-style cheeses, salsa, and roasted corn all in a corn tortilla, these miniature takes on the classic Mexican dish are frozen and fully cooked so you can heat them up to enjoy at any time.
While these tacos are a crowd-pleaser, achieving a crispy texture can be difficult. Although the packaging recommends cooking them in the microwave or the oven, neither option is the best. While microwaving often results in limp tortillas, oven baking can take longer and requires flipping each mini taco halfway to ensure even cooking. Alternatively, using the air fryer guarantees the taco shells get just crisp enough, while the inside remains warm, gooey, and fully heated through. The texture contrast between the crunchy exterior and soft, savory filling is unbeatable, making the air fryer the quickest and easiest way to elevate your taco snack game.
8. Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks
For fans of cheese sticks, Costco carries Farm Rich breaded mozzarella sticks in a generous party size box that contains 45 cheese sticks. These cheesy snacks are a crowd favorite, made with 100% real mozzarella cheese and a seasoned breading. However, the way you choose to cook mozzarella sticks can make or break them. It is well established that cheese sticks are best when they are crispy on the outside and melted and gooey on the inside. Achieving this balance of texture when oven-baking can be difficult, leaving them a little lackluster. Microwaving is similarly disappointing, as it often results in the cheese spilling out too soon, creating a soggy mess.
The air fryer, on the other hand, gives Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks the fried-style exterior while keeping the cheese inside molten. Not to mention, air frying is much quicker than oven baking. The packaging states these mozzarella sticks are finished in nearly half the time when air fried versus baked in the oven. That means in a little over five minutes, you and your family can have mozzarella sticks with a balance of crunchy breading and stretchy cheese. If you're craving a snack that feels like it came straight from a restaurant appetizer platter, this cooking method is hands down the best way to prep mozzarella sticks at home.
9. Sukhi's Potato Samosas
Samosas are a delightful Indian appetizer that boast a ton of flavor as well as a great mix of textures. These fried pockets typically feature a crunchy exterior that contains a soft and flavorful filling made of seasoned potatoes and peas, or assorted ingredients.
For those who love samosas but don't want to make them from scratch or order takeout, Costco offers a 16-count box of Sukhi's Potato Samosas in the warehouse club's freezer section. These samosas are vegan-friendly and packed with flavor, but their true potential is unlocked once they're cooked in an air fryer. As with other items on this list, baking these in the oven takes twice as long as air frying and, arguably, produces a samosa that isn't as evenly crisp on all sides. Microwaving is not even suggested on the packaging as a recommended cooking method, likely because it would leave the samosas soggy.
The air fryer bridges the gap between speed and crispiness, ensuring a consistently flaky outer layer while heating the spiced potato filling just right. These snack pockets can be enjoyed as an appetizer, side dish, or on their own, and are an easy way to enjoy a taste of restaurant-quality Indian cuisine at home.
10. Alexia Sweet Potato Fries
For a healthier alternative to traditional french fries, sweet potato fries are a popular go-to, and Costco's large, 64-ounce bag of Alexia sweet potato fries is a bargain for fans. These fries have a unique, sweet taste balanced by the addition of sea salt and are best when cooked to a crisp. However, sweet potato fries, whether homemade or frozen, are notorious for being hard to get right texturally. Many hacks have been shared online boasting various methods to achieve the crunchy texture we all desire without overcooking, drying out, or burning the fries.
While oven baking is the standard, Alexia sweet potato fries benefit immensely from the air fryer's ability to deliver a crispy exterior while keeping the inside soft and tender. With the air fryer's convection-style heating, you'll get evenly cooked fries in under 10 minutes without having to use a ton of oil.
11. Morey's Wild Alaskan Salmon Filets
Salmon is an excellent protein option for anyone who loves fish. It is lean, flavorful, versatile, and a good source of omega-3 fatty acids. For those looking for a quick way to enjoy seafood every day, Costco offers a six pack of frozen and seasoned salmon filets by Morey's. These wild Alaskan salmon filets are individually wrapped and marinated with a smoky blend of garlic, basil, salt, and red pepper.
However, even for experienced home cooks, salmon can be tricky to cook evenly without drying it out. According to Costco fans on Reddit, Morey's Wild Alaskan Salmon Filets come out beautifully in the air fryer. Although the packaging doesn't suggest air frying as a cooking method, one user states that to get these filets exactly right, preheat the appliance to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for 12 minutes. It's always recommended to use a thermometer to test fish as cooking time can vary based on the filet size and the air fryer you're using. The result is a filet with a slightly crisp exterior and tender and flaky interior.
Unlike pan-searing, which can require a lot of oil, or oven-baking, which can take nearly 30 minutes if the filet is frozen, the air fryer does it all in a little over 10 minutes with minimal cleanup. Air frying also locks in the flavor of the marinade without drying out the fish.
12. Foster Farms Crispy Wings
Wings are a crowd-pleasing option that is easily modified with various sauces to fit any preference or occasion. Costco's Foster Farms Crispy Wings are available in a giant 64-ounce size, making them a game-day favorite — and it turns out the air fryer makes them even better.
Costco shoppers on Reddit share they were pleasantly surprised at how good these take-out style chicken wings came out when cooked in the air fryer. According to the packaging, all it takes is 18 minutes in a 400 degree Fahrenheit air fryer for these pre-fried wings to be cooked just right. Air frying ensures that each wing gets crispy skin without needing to wait 30 minutes or longer in the oven. The air fryer locks in the juiciness of the wings while keeping the outside crunchy and browned. The wings also come with a classic style buffalo sauce. Simply air fry, toss in the sauce, and enjoy.
13. La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets
There is nothing better than a flaky croissant, but Costco's La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets take the classic pastry to the next level. These frozen sandwiches are made with smoked ham, Swiss cheese, and an all-butter croissant. Pastry fans can get an eight pack directly from Costco's freezer section. If you have ever tried to cook a frozen sandwich like this in a microwave, you're likely aware that they often suffer from mushy bread and an unevenly cooked center.
The air fryer, however, creates a crispy, golden crust on the outside, while heating the ham and melting the cheese inside. It takes only a few minutes to go from frozen to gourmet, and the result is far superior to other cooking methods. For a sandwich that feels like it's fresh from a bakery rather than frozen in a box, the air fryer is the way to go.
14. Cuisine Adventures Spanakopita
Spanakopita is a delightful Greek pastry made of phyllo dough filled with spinach and feta. Costco offers a box of 48 pieces from the brand Cuisine Adventures, making it easier than ever to enjoy this Greek treat at home. However, cooking it wrong can result in a lack of crispness. The packaging strictly states not to put the spanakopita in the microwave, likely because doing so would result in a soggy texture. The instructions suggest oven baking and air frying as cooking methods, but we think air frying is superior in multiple ways.
The air fryer's consistent and even temperature is the best way to restore the flaky, golden layers of phyllo dough, while thoroughly heating the savory filling. Additionally, it takes less time to air fry compared to oven baking. Rather than waiting nearly 20 minutes for these spanakopita pieces to be cooked in the oven, you can have air fried spanakopita in just around 10 minutes. Whether you're serving it as an appetizer or a snack, the air fryer ensures each bite has the intended texture and flavor, making it a quick and convenient way to enjoy this Greek dish.
15. Methodology
To select Costco items that were ideal for the air fryer, we based our decisions on several factors. First and foremost, we considered foods that would most benefit from the appliance's ability to create a crispy, golden texture while cooking the product through fully. Many frozen items can turn mushy or lose their appeal when microwaved or baked in the oven, so we focused primarily on frozen foods sold at the warehouse club.
Additionally, we prioritized foods that are quick and convenient items for busy households. Costco is known for its bulk offerings, which are often purchased with the idea of saving time in the kitchen. Additionally, our selection offers variety, from snacks like mozzarella sticks and fries to heartier options like chicken bakes and wings. We wanted to ensure our list catered to a wide range of meal occasions and preferences. Lastly, we considered popular Costco products that have a reputation for quality so consumers can easily make the most out of their staples.