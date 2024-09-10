14 Costco Foods You Should Always Put In The Air Fryer

Costco is a treasure trove of bulk foods, and the warehouse club is chock-full of delicious items for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. Although some of the best Costco foods can be cooked in the microwave or oven, many of the freezer aisle products lend themselves particularly well to the magic of an air fryer.

The appliance that sits on many kitchen counters is just the ticket for creating a highly desirable texture. Additionally, it helps ensure healthier meals because air fryers don't require a lot of oil to achieve that highly desired crunch. Not to mention, an air fryer is a mess-free and time-saving appliance compared to whipping out the deep fryer.

Whether you're after a quick meal, a delicious appetizer, or an afternoon snack, an air fryer can transform your Costco favorites. Read on to see the 14 Costco foods that are simply better when cooked in your air fryer.