11 Foods You Should Absolutely Never Buy At Walgreens

There are a few foods you should never buy at Walgreens, as tempting as it is. Imagine that you're cooking dinner, but there's just one missing ingredient. Making a quick run to the pharmacy chain seems like the best answer. It's closer to your home than any major grocery store and you can make a purchase in under five minutes. Walgreens is smaller than behemoths like Meijer where it feels like half a mile to walk to the milk section at the back of the store. Buying your ingredient at Walgreens could cost around double as picking it up at Aldi or Walmart. So, it's worth your while to drive further, walk longer, fill up a cart, and purchase groceries at a major supermarket chain — you'll spend way less. Try to avoid those last-minute runs to Walgreens at all costs and your pocketbook will thank you.

There's a second reason to avoid shopping at the pharmacy — most of the food there is highly processed and with oodles of sugar and fat. The majority of Walgreens locations don't sell fruit, veggies, or raw protein. Even though the freezers have pizza and Stouffer's dinners, you probably won't find bags of peas or fillets of fish. Junk food is the term that most aptly describes the stock here — it will fill your belly, but it won't nourish your body the same way as healthier fare would. That makes going to a grocery store even more attractive.