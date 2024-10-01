Starbucks Milano Luna And Milano Sole Review: A Delicious Duo Coffee Fans Can Get Behind

For its latest coffee effort, Starbucks is aiming for versatility. On October 1, which just so happens to be International Coffee Day, the café chain is launching a coffee "duetto" (which means "duet" in Italian), in the form of two all-new Starbucks beans inspired by the city of Milano (or Milan, to Americans). The duetto, which will be sold separately, consists of a dark roast called Milano Luna (Italian for moon) and a light roast, Milano Sole (Italian for sun). Milano Luna and Milano Sole are the exact same coffee roasted two different ways. In anticipation of the official release, Starbucks invited Mashed to taste both coffees at the Starbucks Reserve in the Empire State Building.

We're always down for a coffee tasting, but this one was special. The tasting was led by Starbucks coffee developer Sergio Alvarez, who appeared live from an official Starbucks tasting room in Seattle, Washington. Alvarez was the lead developer for the duetto, and traveled to Milan where he immersed himself in Northern Italian café culture for the project. During the tasting, Alvarez went into detail about the process behind the duetto's inception, and was also eager to hear our perceptions on how Milano Luna and Milano Sole was perceived on the palette. Here's how it went.

