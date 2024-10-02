Next Food Network Star Winners Who Are No Longer With The Network

Have you ever stood in your kitchen after finishing cooking a highly complicated, yet also delicious meal, and thought, "Wow, I should be the 'Next Food Network Star?'" Well, you might be in luck, because as previous season winners have cycled through and eventually off the network, there might just be an opening.

Food Network has never been shy about the goal of turning both amateur and professionals into household names. The premise of "Next Food Network Star" is to find home cooks, through tapes and applications, and narrow down a selected group down to eight finalists who will receive media training and culinary challenges, in order to host a show on Food Network. Launched in 2005, and having now run for 14 seasons, several of your favorite culinary celebrities have had successful careers launched from the show — most notably, Flavortown's own Guy Fieri in Season 2.

Of course, not everyone is built for the spotlight — or longevity on Food Network. Out of the 16 winners (two seasons had two winners each), nine of them have cycled off the channel to pursue their own projects and alternate careers. And since the show hasn't aired since 2018, it may not be making anyone the next household name anytime soon. Read more below about these "Next Food Network Star" winners, who are no longer with Food Network.