Expert Temperature Tips For Cooking Blue Steak

If you hear someone order a "blue steak," the literal meaning of those words might come to mind. However, this isn't a "green eggs and ham" situation. "Blue" refers to a steak that is cooked rarer than rare so that it's just lightly seared on the outside and still red in the middle.

A Mashed survey found that only 6% of steak eaters prefer their meat cooked rare. So, you may be curious if a blue steak tastes good, let alone if it's even safe to eat one in the first place. Studies show that bacteria such as E. coli are eliminated from a steak's exterior during the cooking process, so the answer to the second question is "yes." As for if it tastes good, well, that's ultimately up to personal preference. However, blue steak proponents like celebrity chef Nigella Lawson praise it for its tenderness and melt-in-your-mouth texture.

That said, proper preparation is the key to ensuring a blue steak is both delicious and safe to consume, and Porter House executive chef Sean Thompson has a few tips. Speaking with Mashed, Thompson explains that the key to preparing a blue steak is to allow it to sit out and reach room temperature prior to cooking. "This makes sure that it cooks evenly and is not cold in the center," he explains.