99 Mystery Booze Flavor Review: A Nostalgic Sip That Reminds Us Of A Childhood Treat

The 99 Brand is known for their fun vibe and wide-ranging 99-proof alcohol flavors, and what is more fun than a mystery? A mystery and a contest, that's what! This liquor brand is dropping a brand new mystery flavor this October and inviting tasters to call in with their guesses. One lucky caller will receive a very on-brand sum of money. The flavor is being kept top secret to preserve its mysterious nature. So everyone has a fair chance to go feel the full challenge of pinpointing what they're tasting in the new release. I was excited to be able to taste-test 99 Brand's newest unique flavor ahead of its release.

The 99 Brand sent over a few airplane bottles of their new mystery flavor for me to try, and I found the sweet flavor to be quite reminiscent of a favorite childhood treat. Follow along for my breakdown of the fresh autumnal release and my best guess on what this new, sweet flavor could really be.