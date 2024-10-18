Copycat Classic Oreo Cookies Recipe

Oreo cookies are the quintessential American cookie, and they're perfect with a glass of cold milk. Now, you can make them at home! They have the ideal, slightly crumbly, and slightly snappy texture. Their thick and creamy vanilla filling releases when the cookie halves are twisted, just like the real thing.

You can customize these cookies by changing the flavor (our ideas are below!) or shape. Make little heart shaped cookies for Valentine's Day or little pumpkins for Halloween. You can even stamp on different messages into the tops of the cookies for baby or bridal showers.

Enjoy these cookies on a relaxing afternoon by yourself, or you can gussy them up in a beautiful box with a bow as a special gift. You can even dip the cookies into chocolate and add a pretty drizzle for the ultimate treat. Either way, make sure to store them in an airtight container after they're baked to preserve their perfect texture.