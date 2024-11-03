11 Easy Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Broth

Store-bought broth usually has a good base flavor, but adding different herbs will help you customize it to your own taste. Your favorite fresh or dry herbs can give broth a more distinctive flavor that not only complements whatever recipe you're working on but will add depth and dimension that you can't achieve right out of the box.

There are no bad options when it comes to amping up boxed broth. Simmer earthy herbs like rosemary, thyme, and sage in the stock for a few hours to infuse it with woodsy flavors. You can also choose more potent alternatives like cilantro, dill, lemon balm, or mint to punch up your favorite store-bought broth. Once it's simmered, either use the stock right away or store it in the fridge for a few days and add it to everything from soup and stew to pasta and risotto.

Just like herbs, adding spices to your store-bought stock helps customize the flavors. Spicy add-ons like cloves and fennel will give the broth a warm, cozy feel. You can also tailor your flavor combinations depending on how you intend to use the broth — try cinnamon, anise, and cardamom for classic Vietnamese pho recipes or cayenne pepper, paprika, and garlic powder for gumbo.