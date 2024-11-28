Do The Dairy Cows For Ben & Jerry's Really Get Massages?
Ben & Jerry's, the iconic American ice cream brand, is celebrated for its countless inventive flavors, quirky names, and commitment to values-driven initiatives like social justice, activism, and fair trade — qualities that also make it one of the pricier ice creams. Even after dropping its "happy cow" claim, the brand has kept its warm, fuzzy image intact. Woody the Cow, the brand's playful mascot, struts around a green prairie on the front of every pint, and the Ben & Jerry's factory welcomes visitors to tour an ice cream wonderland set in Vermont's idyllic countryside. The setting conjures dreamy visions of cows frolicking joyfully across pristine grasslands and workers spoiling these gentle animals with TLC and massages.
Massages for cows? Yes, that's right. For years, tales about Ben & Jerry's giving its dairy cows massage treatments have circulated online. Thanks to the brand's carefully crafted image, many believed these pampered cows were treated to massages to produce the finest milk for the best ice cream. But when our sister site Chowhound reached out to Ben & Jerry's for answers, the company debunked the mystery. According to Tom Gate, a values-led dairy specialist for Ben & Jerry's, the idea of cow massages likely comes from "the cow brush requirement," a part of the company's Caring Dairy program.
Dairy cows love a good grooming
One of the goals of Ben & Jerry's Caring Dairy program is to ensure the well-being of its herds through great animal care. For cattle like dairy cows, grooming is essential for maintaining their health and well-being. In their natural habitats, cattle scratch themselves against tree bark to remove dirt and parasites while also licking each other to groom within the herd.
To support this instinctive behavior, dairy farmers introduced large, mechanical brushes for cows, and these are likely the source of the Ben & Jerry's "massage" rumors. At the same time, grooming remains an important emotional aspect for dairy cows, as they're highly sensitive and gentle social creatures. According to a 2020 study published in Frontiers, different grooming behaviors among dairy cows strengthen bonds, maintain herd harmony, and reflect social rank. Hence, the study highlighted the importance of considering cows' emotional and social needs in farm management.
Here, we've definitely solved the mystery of whether Ben & Jerry's dairy cows actually get massages. Are the cows really happy? That remains unanswered. But on the other side of the world, there are cows that actually receive massages, not just from big mechanical brushes, but from actual human masseuses.
There are cows that actually get massages
You've probably heard the term "wagyu," meaning Japanese cow. This is a unique breed of cattle, and some of its cuts, like those from the prestigious Kobe variety, sell for as much as $700 per pound. Wagyu stands out for its exceptional marbling, which delivers unmatched tenderness with rich, buttery flavors. Its uniqueness stems from centuries of selective breeding in Japan, where isolation preserved the cattle's genetics. The high cost of wagyu beef also stems from its limited availability and extended production time. Truly a luxurious meat product, some of these cattle are given the finest feed and receive exceptionally meticulous care.
Although less common today due to expanded grazing areas and advanced technology adopted by wagyu farms, some regions with limited farmland still rely on massaging their cows' muscles to keep them comfortable, as the lack of space prevents free roaming and adequate exercise. Additionally, during the winter months, the cows sometimes receive massages to prevent muscle stiffness caused by the cold and to ensure that they remain flexible.