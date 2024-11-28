Do The Dairy Cows For Ben & Jerry's Really Get Massages?

Ben & Jerry's, the iconic American ice cream brand, is celebrated for its countless inventive flavors, quirky names, and commitment to values-driven initiatives like social justice, activism, and fair trade — qualities that also make it one of the pricier ice creams. Even after dropping its "happy cow" claim, the brand has kept its warm, fuzzy image intact. Woody the Cow, the brand's playful mascot, struts around a green prairie on the front of every pint, and the Ben & Jerry's factory welcomes visitors to tour an ice cream wonderland set in Vermont's idyllic countryside. The setting conjures dreamy visions of cows frolicking joyfully across pristine grasslands and workers spoiling these gentle animals with TLC and massages.

Massages for cows? Yes, that's right. For years, tales about Ben & Jerry's giving its dairy cows massage treatments have circulated online. Thanks to the brand's carefully crafted image, many believed these pampered cows were treated to massages to produce the finest milk for the best ice cream. But when our sister site Chowhound reached out to Ben & Jerry's for answers, the company debunked the mystery. According to Tom Gate, a values-led dairy specialist for Ben & Jerry's, the idea of cow massages likely comes from "the cow brush requirement," a part of the company's Caring Dairy program.