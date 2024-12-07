The Obsolete Restaurant Etiquette Rule That Never Made Sense To Begin With

At best, practicing etiquette makes people feel welcomed and valued; at worst, it imposes archaic norms for its own sake. Perhaps nowhere is the latter more evident than in the (thankfully now mostly obsolete) practice of men standing every time a woman approaches or leaves the table during a social meal. This practice is not only outdated but also rather patronizing.

The absurdity of some dining rules doesn't require much deconstruction to justify relegation to the dustbin of history, but there are still plenty of reasons this particular etiquette rule never made sense in the first place, even beyond its sexist nature. Imagine, for example, a woman needing to excuse herself multiple times because the food doesn't agree with her. Should it flatter her sense of propriety to have all eyes on her every time nature calls? Now, imagine a single man at a table full of women — he'll likely spend more time standing than sitting.

Empathy for fellow diners is more useful than blind etiquette in facilitating smooth social interactions. For most dinner situations, reading the room is the best strategy for smoothing over the practical nuances of dining with peers.