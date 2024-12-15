Give Your Scrambled Eggs A Flavor Boost With This Hoppy Ingredient
Let's face it: While scrambled eggs are a classic, convenient way to start the day, they can feel a little uninspired after a while. You've probably tried to upgrade them with ingredients like bacon and cheese. Maybe you've even gone the gourmet route and used a whisk or blender to achieve silky smooth eggs like Thomas Keller. However, if you're ready to test more adventurous territory, it's time to invite beer to the party. This hoppy addition will bring an unexpected flavor boost your scrambled eggs have been waiting for.
Cooking with beer is nothing new; it's often used to enhance the flavor of various meats and stews. While adding it to scrambled eggs might not seem as obvious, it's an upgrade you shouldn't overlook. Beer's complex flavors, developed with the help of hops, can run the gamut from fruity notes to earthy ones. They have the ability to transform even the simplest scramble into a more intriguing dish. Beyond flavor, a small splash of beer adds carbonation, which can make for airier eggs.
A splash of beer is all you need
You could always use whatever beer you have on hand to elevate your scrambled eggs. But if you're serious about pairings, you can thoughtfully pick different beer styles to match the attributes of your scramble.
In the case of a more boldly flavored combination, like eggs loaded with chorizo, you could try balancing it out with an amber larger. Alternatively, an IPA could make a good choice if you want a brew with stronger, hoppy bitterness that would play well with the spice and richness of the sausage. If you prefer plainer scrambled eggs, it's hard to go wrong with a pilsner. Crisp, toasty-tasting, and known for herbal notes, it adds just the right amount of character to keep things interesting. And don't be hesitant to experiment with different options to find the perfect brew.
That said, it's easy to get carried away while cooking with booze. You don't want to overwhelm the flavor of the dish, so consider starting with small amounts and adding more if it suits you. Some recipes use just 1 tablespoon of beer for every three eggs.