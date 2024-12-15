Give Your Scrambled Eggs A Flavor Boost With This Hoppy Ingredient

You could always use whatever beer you have on hand to elevate your scrambled eggs. But if you're serious about pairings, you can thoughtfully pick different beer styles to match the attributes of your scramble.

In the case of a more boldly flavored combination, like eggs loaded with chorizo, you could try balancing it out with an amber larger. Alternatively, an IPA could make a good choice if you want a brew with stronger, hoppy bitterness that would play well with the spice and richness of the sausage. If you prefer plainer scrambled eggs, it's hard to go wrong with a pilsner. Crisp, toasty-tasting, and known for herbal notes, it adds just the right amount of character to keep things interesting. And don't be hesitant to experiment with different options to find the perfect brew.

That said, it's easy to get carried away while cooking with booze. You don't want to overwhelm the flavor of the dish, so consider starting with small amounts and adding more if it suits you. Some recipes use just 1 tablespoon of beer for every three eggs.