These Old-Fashioned Christmas Foods Are Worthy Of A Comeback

Making sure your holiday gathering goes off without a hitch requires planning and coordination. With all the moving parts involved, it's easy to default to a basic menu that leaves your guests satiated, and generally underwhelmed. There's nothing wrong with a cookie cutter Christmas spread, in the same way that most people don't hate eating turkey dinner weeks after Thanksgiving. What if we told you your table could be different this year? By bringing back holiday foods that were popular long ago, you'll actually wind up with a festive menu that feels fresher than the rest.

Advertisement

At one time or another, the foods on this list had a major Christmas moment. Some have been forgotten by time, while others are regional holiday specialties or niche family traditions. We embrace old-fashioned holiday flavors by making eggnog or gingerbread people, so why not give some lesser-known festive fare a try? For inspiration, take a look at the foods we've rounded up here. They run the gamut from mid-century trends to olden Christmas customs, and all of them are due for a comeback.