How Long Is Sauerkraut Good For After Opening It?

Sauerkraut is a traditional fermented cabbage dish, beloved for its tangy flavor and rich nutritional profile. Packed with probiotics, vitamin C, and fiber, it supports gut health and strengthens the immune system. With a history that stretches back over 2,000 years to ancient China, sauerkraut (which means "sour cabbage" in German) is often enjoyed as a side dish, condiment, or even a topping for hot dogs and sandwiches.

Today, sauerkraut continues to delight palates and inspire dishes, from Reuben sandwiches to soups and grain bowls. You can even use its leftover juice in salad dressings or as a tangy health shot. Its shelf life varies, depending on your preferred storage method and whether it's pasteurized or unpasteurized. When unopened, either version of store-bought sauerkraut lasts until its best-by date.

Unpasteurized sauerkraut is raw and contains live good gut bacteria. It's typically found in the refrigerated section of grocery stores and continues to ferment over time. When opened, it boasts quite a lengthy shelf-life, lasting four to six months when stored in a cool place from around 60 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Pasteurized sauerkraut, on the other hand, is heat-treated to kill bacteria (including probiotics) and can be kept at room temperature while unopened since its acidic nature prevents the growth of harmful bacteria. Once opened, it should be refrigerated and consumed within three to four weeks for optimal freshness. Homemade sauerkraut can last two weeks in the fridge after it's opened.

