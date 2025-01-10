The Fascinating Evolution Of The Fantanas, A Soft Drink Dance Group

Fanta is a bubbly fruit-flavored soda that has gone through many evolutions since it was created in Nazi Germany during World War II by the Coca-Cola Company's German branch. In the 1960s, Coca-Cola formally acquired the brand and expanded it globally, which became especially popular in Africa, Europe, and Latin America, despite its troubling wartime origins. However, the brand's popularity waned by the '90s. To capture the attention of younger audiences, Coca-Cola partnered with ad agency Ogilvy in 2001 to launch an innovative marketing campaign to transform the brand's success: the Fantanas, a revolving group of multicultural dancers who appeared in social media campaigns and commercials for the drink.

This dance group of four young women — each representing a Fanta flavor (strawberry, grape, pineapple, and orange) — debuted in 2002 lip-synching the catchy jingle "Wanta Fanta, Don't You Wanta?" paired with high-energy dances and a fictitious backstory of being discovered on "Fantana Island." Inspired by Latin America, the Fantanas embodied the brand's playful and refreshing image. Their tropical looks, flirtatious personalities, and stylish, color-coded costumes resonated with teens and young adults, particularly in markets like Brazil and Mexico. This marketing strategy made the jingle a cultural earworm and positioned Fanta as a drink associated with fun, youth, and celebration. Despite its early success, the marketing strategy evolved in 2004, and the original dance group "broke up" in 2006. But that wasn't the end for the Fantanas.

