The Fascinating Evolution Of The Fantanas, A Soft Drink Dance Group
Fanta is a bubbly fruit-flavored soda that has gone through many evolutions since it was created in Nazi Germany during World War II by the Coca-Cola Company's German branch. In the 1960s, Coca-Cola formally acquired the brand and expanded it globally, which became especially popular in Africa, Europe, and Latin America, despite its troubling wartime origins. However, the brand's popularity waned by the '90s. To capture the attention of younger audiences, Coca-Cola partnered with ad agency Ogilvy in 2001 to launch an innovative marketing campaign to transform the brand's success: the Fantanas, a revolving group of multicultural dancers who appeared in social media campaigns and commercials for the drink.
This dance group of four young women — each representing a Fanta flavor (strawberry, grape, pineapple, and orange) — debuted in 2002 lip-synching the catchy jingle "Wanta Fanta, Don't You Wanta?" paired with high-energy dances and a fictitious backstory of being discovered on "Fantana Island." Inspired by Latin America, the Fantanas embodied the brand's playful and refreshing image. Their tropical looks, flirtatious personalities, and stylish, color-coded costumes resonated with teens and young adults, particularly in markets like Brazil and Mexico. This marketing strategy made the jingle a cultural earworm and positioned Fanta as a drink associated with fun, youth, and celebration. Despite its early success, the marketing strategy evolved in 2004, and the original dance group "broke up" in 2006. But that wasn't the end for the Fantanas.
Who are the Fantanas now?
From 2004 to 2011, the Fantanas underwent multiple rebrands to reflect cultural trends. They transitioned from retro, mod aesthetics to party-themed styles with a rotating cast of members, each group embodying a new jingle or backstory. By 2009, individuality became the focus, with members adopting distinct styles to cater to diverse audiences. A nationwide casting call in 2010 brought new buzz, but the campaign ultimately lost steam, leading to a hiatus.
In 2017, the Fantanas returned for a fifth and seemingly final time with a progressive approach, including the introduction of a male dancer to expand the group's appeal, symbolizing a shift toward inclusivity and diversity. The slogan, "Be More Than One Flavor," and the use of recognizable celebrities playing themselves aimed to modernize the brand. However, the absence of fictitious personas and coordinated outfits left fans nostalgic for earlier generations.
Today, Fanta markets itself through vibrant ads and the enduring "Wanta Fanta" jingle, but the Fantanas' cultural relevance has faded. Once a pop culture phenomenon, they're now a relic of advertising nostalgia. Still, their impact on marketing tactics and their reflection of shifting trends serve as a testament to the ever-evolving world of branding. Perhaps, like many fads, they simply fell victim to the inevitable cycle of trends fading as new generations emerge.