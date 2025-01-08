The Rise Of Pad Thai And How A War Helped It Spread

Celebrated for its balance of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy elements, Thai cuisine has become a worldwide favorite, and pad Thai (which translates to "Thai-style stir-fried noodles") stands out as a beloved food in Thailand and internationally — so much so, it was ranked among the top 10 most-ordered dishes globally by Uber Eats in 2022. Pad Thai's recipe combines rice noodles with ingredients like eggs, tofu, bean sprouts, and a tangy-sweet sauce made from tamarind, fish sauce, and palm sugar. The dish is typically garnished with crushed peanuts and lime wedges.

Despite being an emblem of Thai cuisine, pad Thai is a cultural fusion of Thai flavors and Chinese culinary influences. Rice noodles cooked in soup or stir-fried came to Thailand with an influx of Chinese immigrants over the last two centuries. However, pad Thai essentially originated as a form of governmental propaganda. Its roots date back to World War II. In 1938, Thailand experienced a rice shortage due to military action and a flood that damaged the country's crops.

Prime Minister Plaek Phibunsongkhram, who seized power from the monarchy in 1932, sought to modernize the nation and foster a strong sense of Thai identity with efforts such as changing the country's name from "Siam" to "Thailand." He introduced a national dish made of noodles and promoted a "noodle is your lunch" government campaign. The Thai government heavily encouraged people to eat noodles regularly, and by the end of the war, pad Thai was sold everywhere as a street food and in restaurants.

