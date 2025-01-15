Yes, You Should Tip Hotel Room Service – But How Much?

Tipping is always a choice, but it's important to be mindful of how tipping etiquette varies across different regions. In countries like Canada and the U.S., tipping is customary. However, the tipping standard is much lower, usually around 10-15%, in the Caribbean and South America. In the U.K., Asia, or Australia, tipping is less prevalent, as workers typically receive higher wages. These cultural differences can create uncertainty, and at times uncomfortable situations.

Always do your research when traveling abroad, as workers in countries such as Japan don't typically rely on tips and may take offense in the same way those who do rely on tips react when tipped poorly or not at all. When it comes to room service in destinations where tipping is the norm, guests sometimes forgo tipping entirely — either out of habit or because they assume gratuities are included in the bill. A good rule of thumb is to check your bill carefully. If a service charge is added, confirm with the hotel whether this charge goes directly to the staff. In some cases, tipping the worker directly is a better way to show gratitude for their efforts.

Sadly, many U.S. room service workers are undercompensated, often relying on tips to make a livable wage. Of course, guests are not responsible for this, and some might argue that tipping should be abolished altogether. However, until that happens, by choosing to tip fairly, you're not just adhering to etiquette — you're ensuring workers feel valued for enhancing your experience. Whether it's the convenience of a delivered meal or the thoughtful care of housekeeping, let your tip reflect your appreciation for excellent service.

