You're at the grocery store, eyeing rows of shiny, fresh apples glistening under fluorescent lights (little do you know, some of these apples may be a year old). Their perfect polish tempts you to grab a few for your basket, but then you recall a viral video warning about the wax coating on apples — allegedly "toxic" and linked to cancer. Confused, you wonder if any of these apples are safe to eat. Contrary to the false information about apples you may believe is true, experts have debunked this alarming theory.

Apples naturally produce their own wax coating called "bloom." This natural wax contains over 50 compounds, primarily including esters — organic compounds derived from acids and alcohols that give fruits their characteristic smells. This wax acts as nature's barrier, shielding apples from moisture loss and external damage as they grow. Farmers wash apples during harvest to remove dirt and debris, unintentionally stripping away this natural layer. Producers then apply a thin, edible layer of wax to maintain the fruit's freshness and shelf life. Despite the misconceptions, experts affirm this added wax has no health risks — it's regulated for safety and there is no evidence that it poses harm to consumers.

