The First President Who Had Beer Brewed In The White House

For most of its history, the White House's relationship with alcohol flew under the radar. Sure, President Thomas Jefferson had wine cellars built west of the presidential residence — but brewing beer in-house? That was uncharted territory until President Barack Obama took office. In 2011, Obama became the first president to oversee beer brewing in the White House, and he didn't just greenlight it, he personally made it happen.

It all started when Obama, an avid craft beer fan, bought a home-brewing kit with his own funds and consulted with other home-brewers in the White House and local supply stores to nail down the process, sparking an unprecedented project within the executive mansion. From there, it became a team effort led by White House chefs Sam Kass and Tafari Campbell, who rolled up their sleeves and took on the role of brewers, despite having no prior brewing experience. From within the White House's kitchen and a designated "beer room," they followed meticulous brewing methods and the four non-negotiable conditions (cleaning, sanitization, healthy yeast, and temperature control) to craft three distinct varieties: White House Honey Ale, Honey Porter, and Honey Brown.

The brewing process wasn't rushed. It required weeks of brewing, fermenting, and carbonating, all while incorporating a unique touch: honey harvested straight from the South Lawn beehive. This wasn't just about making beer; It was about creating something that reflected the White House's history and the president's ethos of sustainability, creativity, and teamwork.