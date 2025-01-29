The First President Who Had Beer Brewed In The White House
For most of its history, the White House's relationship with alcohol flew under the radar. Sure, President Thomas Jefferson had wine cellars built west of the presidential residence — but brewing beer in-house? That was uncharted territory until President Barack Obama took office. In 2011, Obama became the first president to oversee beer brewing in the White House, and he didn't just greenlight it, he personally made it happen.
It all started when Obama, an avid craft beer fan, bought a home-brewing kit with his own funds and consulted with other home-brewers in the White House and local supply stores to nail down the process, sparking an unprecedented project within the executive mansion. From there, it became a team effort led by White House chefs Sam Kass and Tafari Campbell, who rolled up their sleeves and took on the role of brewers, despite having no prior brewing experience. From within the White House's kitchen and a designated "beer room," they followed meticulous brewing methods and the four non-negotiable conditions (cleaning, sanitization, healthy yeast, and temperature control) to craft three distinct varieties: White House Honey Ale, Honey Porter, and Honey Brown.
The brewing process wasn't rushed. It required weeks of brewing, fermenting, and carbonating, all while incorporating a unique touch: honey harvested straight from the South Lawn beehive. This wasn't just about making beer; It was about creating something that reflected the White House's history and the president's ethos of sustainability, creativity, and teamwork.
From brews to cheers
Once the beer was ready, it made regular appearances at White House events and special occasions. From Super Bowl watch parties to holiday celebrations, the presidential brews were shared with pride. In 2012, after a wave of curiosity from the public (and some nudging from beer enthusiasts), the White House released the recipes, allowing home-brewers across the country to try their hand at making a presidential pint. The recipes were an instant hit, fostering a unique connection between the administration and everyday Americans.
Of course, it couldn't have been done without the prowess of the hardworking White House chefs who are required to follow strict and, at times, weird rules like being on-call 24/7 and crafting meals based on any peculiar craving the president may have. (They made plenty of Barack Obama's favorite chili recipe during his presidency.) While it's unclear whether beer is stilled brewed in the White House, one thing is certain: Obama made a lasting impact by bridging a cultural divide through something as universal as beer. His initiative showed that, even in a position of power, there's value in creating moments of connection — one pint at a time.