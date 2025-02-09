The Historic New York Restaurant That's Only Open 2 Months A Year

Nestled in Angelica, New York is a family-owned restaurant filled with rustic charm and the tantalizing scent of maple syrup (not to be confused with pancake syrup). At Cartwright's Maple Tree Inn, the all-you-can-eat buckwheat pancakes are as thick as the history itself. But if you're planning to visit this hidden gem, keep in mind that the restaurant is only open for a limited time each year. Due to the time-intensive nature of its dairy farm and maple syrup production, it only opens its restaurant doors during maple season — from mid-February to mid-April. In 2025, it will open February 4 and close April 6.

The restaurant's seasonal schedule has done little to deter its popularity. In fact, this has only heightened its allure. The inn has become a must-visit destination for food lovers and syrup aficionados, attracting guests from as far away as Germany and Japan and serving up to 1,200 folks a day. Over time, the restaurant's humble beginnings have evolved into a thriving business, thanks in part to an innovative upgrade: the installation of a reverse-osmosis machine that extracts excess water from the sap, significantly improving the efficiency of its maple syrup production. (Visitors can even get a firsthand look at this syrup-making process.) This allows the family to meet increasing demand. They can make 100 pancakes within three minutes, without sacrificing the quality and authenticity customers have come to know. When the restaurant is closed, the family continues to sell maple syrup products like maple sugar candy and maple-coated peanuts in bulk.

