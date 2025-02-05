Review: Dunkin' Goes Two-For-Two On New Winter Drinks

Dunkin' is ready to shake off the winter blues. In addition to a new start-studded Super Bowl commercial and the return of some fan-favorite doughnuts, the chain has launched two new menu items. Cold brew fans can enjoy the Vanilla Creme Cold Brew, which features brown sugar syrup, a shot of vanilla flavor, and is topped with sweet cold foam. Anyone looking to get a little sweeter can turn to the Toasted White Chocolate Iced Coffee. This drink takes Dunkin's classic ice coffee and adds in a toasted white chocolate swirl and cream.

Advertisement

While I may not have the star power of Ben Affleck — or the tracksuit style — I still wanted to see if Dunkin's newest offerings were Big Game-worthy, so I stopped by my local store to pick up the beverages. Read on to determine whether the Vanilla Creme Cold Brew or the Toasted White Chocolate Iced Coffee should be part of your next Dunkin' run.