The 8 Most Overrated Snack Foods Of All Time, According To Mashed Staff

Some movie theater snacks rank lower than others and if I go to the movies, you'd better believe I'm judging the heck out of anyone who voluntarily gets Raisinets. They're like the Nicholas Cage of the snack counter: You know what you're going to get, and it's going to be so laughably bad that you have to wonder if it's really just some kind of cosmic joke to see whether or not we're laughing with them or at them. Equally hilarious are the ye olde timey, 1990s-era commercials that advertise these little nightmare nuggets as being a sort of "chocolate-for-the-kids," "wholesome-for-the-parents" pseudo-health-food, and seriously? No kid is happy to get chocolate-covered raisins, on the contrary, this is why Xennials have trust issues.

The same parents giving their kids Raisinets probably hand out raisins at Halloween, and we all feel the same about those people, right? Admittedly, part of my problem might be that after owning several pet rabbits, it's impossible to think of Raisinets as looking like anything but what got left behind in their litter boxes with an impressive frequency. Still, rabbits aside, there can't be anyone who loves snacking on a bowl of trail mix and getting a mouthful of what I refer to as "obstacles."

Do you doubt, oh ye of little faith? Mix a bowl of chocolate covered peanuts and Raisinets, then play some Raisinet roulette. Which one are you disappointed to get? Is it the chocolate-covered, salty bit of deliciousness, or the mush-bomb? That's what I thought.

