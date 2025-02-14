Your Potato Choice May Be Ruining Your Potato Soup

Even the most straightforward dish can fall apart if you don't incorporate the proper ingredients. Take it from the experts: We spoke with Suresh Sundas, chef at the highly rated Indian restaurant Daru in Washington D.C., about the best potatoes to use for creamy potato soup. Speaking exclusively with Mashed, Sundas shares, "For potatoes, I always prefer Yukon Gold — they're creamy, buttery, and hold their texture well, making the soup velvety and satisfying." This all-purpose, multifaceted potato paves the way for a tasty dish.

Yukon Gold potatoes work well in creamy, thick soups. You can even skip out on peeling them, as Yukon Golds have smooth, thin skin that's easy to wash and melts right into the soup, leaving behind a rustic flavor and extra nutrients like antioxidants. After chopping your potatoes into quarters and boiling them, you can use a handheld immersion blender (like this Multi-Speed Immersion Hand Blender from Amazon Basics) to conveniently blend the potatoes into your stock once they're fork-tender. When they reach your desired consistency, reduce the soup to a simmer to avoid over-boiling the potatoes. Alternatively, cube potatoes for a quicker boil, or mash them before blending for a velvety consistency. You can even roast the potatoes before combining them into soup, or opt for a stock base over water for a more robust flavor. As long as you use Yukons, it's hard to ruin a creamy potato soup. The carbohydrates in starchy potatoes like Yukon Golds also work as a great thickening agent, which makes these potatoes a natural resource when cooking up a thick chowder; You don't even have to worry about making a roux.

