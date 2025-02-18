How Much Sugar Are You Drinking When You Have A Glass Of Red Wine?
Generally, red wine has less sugar than white wine, rosé, and dessert wine, with red wine containing around 0.9 grams of sugar per 5-fluid-ounce (or 150-milliliter) serving. However, there are many different types of red wine out there, meaning that sugar content can vary widely from bottle to bottle. It can range from bone-dry, like cabernet sauvignon or Chianti, which average out at less than 1 gram of sugar per pour; to very sweet, like Vin Santo Rosso or Tawny Port, with over 15 grams of sugar per glass. At the middle of the scale, you'll find off-dry or semi-sweet bottles like Zinfandel and Grenache, which contain 3 to 5 grams of sugar per pour.
The range of sweetness in red wines is determined by factors like grape variety, harvest period, fermentation, and added sugar. The longer grapes are left to ripen and the shorter fermentation is, the sweeter the wine tends to be. Less fermentation time means there's more residual sugar, resulting in lower alcohol content and a sweeter taste. Added sugar can, of course, dramatically affect sweetness levels, but few winemakers rely on this method. The practice is even banned in regions like California. While labels typically don't indicate a bottle's exact sugar content, terms like sweet, semi-sweet, dessert, and doux indicate more sweetness, which tends to mean higher sugar levels. That said, drier bottles can occasionally have a higher sugar content than expected, as the wine's acidity can mask its sweetness.
Are there health benefits in drinking red wine?
Red wines often have the reputation of being the healthiest wine to drink, and their standard sugar content does reflect this. With lower sugar levels and less sulfites than other types, red wine might be less likely to cause hangovers and sulfite-related sensitivities. On top of their low sugar content, compared with white wines, red wines are richer in antioxidants that can help lower blood pressure, largely because red wine's fermentation process involves keeping the grapes' skin intact.
Of course, every type of red wine is different, but according to some studies, red wine may be able to lower Alzheimer's risk, combat plaque buildup in arteries, and carry small amounts of iron and calcium (via WebMD). Wine can have a plethora of health benefits as long as you spring for a bottle with limited sugar and keep your habits moderate. Otherwise, it's best to skip out on drinking entirely, as drinking too much alcohol, including red wine, can increase the possibility of stroke or heart failure, per Mayo Clinic. But don't hesitate to sip on a serving with dinner a few times a week to soak up the health benefits and that crisp, fruity taste.