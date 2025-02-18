How Much Sugar Are You Drinking When You Have A Glass Of Red Wine?

Generally, red wine has less sugar than white wine, rosé, and dessert wine, with red wine containing around 0.9 grams of sugar per 5-fluid-ounce (or 150-milliliter) serving. However, there are many different types of red wine out there, meaning that sugar content can vary widely from bottle to bottle. It can range from bone-dry, like cabernet sauvignon or Chianti, which average out at less than 1 gram of sugar per pour; to very sweet, like Vin Santo Rosso or Tawny Port, with over 15 grams of sugar per glass. At the middle of the scale, you'll find off-dry or semi-sweet bottles like Zinfandel and Grenache, which contain 3 to 5 grams of sugar per pour.

The range of sweetness in red wines is determined by factors like grape variety, harvest period, fermentation, and added sugar. The longer grapes are left to ripen and the shorter fermentation is, the sweeter the wine tends to be. Less fermentation time means there's more residual sugar, resulting in lower alcohol content and a sweeter taste. Added sugar can, of course, dramatically affect sweetness levels, but few winemakers rely on this method. The practice is even banned in regions like California. While labels typically don't indicate a bottle's exact sugar content, terms like sweet, semi-sweet, dessert, and doux indicate more sweetness, which tends to mean higher sugar levels. That said, drier bottles can occasionally have a higher sugar content than expected, as the wine's acidity can mask its sweetness.

