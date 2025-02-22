The Seafood You Should And Shouldn't Buy At Trader Joe's

The seafood selection at Trader Joe's isn't perfect, but that's true of just about every category of product the store offers. One of the key qualities that sets Trader Joe's apart from its competition is that the vast majority of its products are packaged under proprietary labels. As a result, the things Trader Joe's makes particularly well are technically exclusive to the chain, but almost anything a customer might find subpar is without any in-store alternatives. Since this is true of the various seafood products at Trader Joe's, some seafood items are well worth going out of the way to purchase, whereas others are simply worse than what's readily available at other stores.

In order to find out just which Trader Joe's seafood products you should buy and which you shouldn't, I visited my local Trader Joe's and came home with 10 of the store's signature seafood items. The items I chose were intended to represent both some of the basics and more creative flavors in each major seafood department — refrigerated, frozen, and canned. After trying and analyzing each item, I determined which seafood products are worth buying at Trader Joe's and which are best purchased elsewhere.