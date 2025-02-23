The 13 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Marinara Sauces

Making marinara sauce from scratch can be an all-day affair. From washing all of the produce to simmering the tomatoes, onions, spices, and other ingredients for hours to get that rich consistency, it's a time-intensive process that isn't for the faint of heart. It's no surprise, then, that jarred marinara sauce is a popular and time-saving alternative to the homemade stuff when you're in a pinch.

Advertisement

Though this pantry staple will save you headaches in the kitchen, it can be an unexpectedly unhealthy addition to your next pasta night. Because it's made mostly of tomatoes, it seems like it would be healthy. While that is sometimes the case, it's also true that store-bought marinara sauce can be packed with tons of sodium, lots of added sugar, and mysterious additives that should be avoided.

Learn which store-bought marinara sauces are the unhealthiest — and why — so you can find a better alternative on your next grocery run.