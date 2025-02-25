The Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurant In Chicago

The words "Michelin star" probably evoke thoughts of overpriced, overrated restaurants because let's face it: These establishments usually hand you a hefty bill for a small, fancy plate. In 2024, Bloomberg even highlighted the price increase at Mexico City taco spot after it earned its first Michelin star, pointing out that the restaurant's rates no longer match the neighborhood's usual prices. Fortunately for Chicago residents and visitors, the city offers a range of Michelin-starred restaurants, including one that's perfect for grabbing a great meal without breaking the bank.

Sepia, a contemporary American restaurant in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, stands out as an affordable option for those seeking a high-quality meal without the considerable price tag. With its single star, Sepia is the most affordable restaurant in Chicago recognized by the elite Michelin establishment. According to a 2024 Reddit post ranking the prices of Michelin-starred restaurants in the Windy City, Sepia is the cheapest option, with the average meal costing roughly $147, including tips and fees. If you throw in a wine pairing, it's about $226. Sepia has since updated its prices — a four-course meal costs $125 as of this writing, not including taxes and fees — but it remains the cheapest contender in Chicago. So, if you're on a budget, you may want to skip the bottle of red wine (just like you might want to skip the pricy wine at Italian restaurants) and stick to the four-course dinner instead.

