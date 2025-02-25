The Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurant In Chicago
The words "Michelin star" probably evoke thoughts of overpriced, overrated restaurants because let's face it: These establishments usually hand you a hefty bill for a small, fancy plate. In 2024, Bloomberg even highlighted the price increase at Mexico City taco spot after it earned its first Michelin star, pointing out that the restaurant's rates no longer match the neighborhood's usual prices. Fortunately for Chicago residents and visitors, the city offers a range of Michelin-starred restaurants, including one that's perfect for grabbing a great meal without breaking the bank.
Sepia, a contemporary American restaurant in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, stands out as an affordable option for those seeking a high-quality meal without the considerable price tag. With its single star, Sepia is the most affordable restaurant in Chicago recognized by the elite Michelin establishment. According to a 2024 Reddit post ranking the prices of Michelin-starred restaurants in the Windy City, Sepia is the cheapest option, with the average meal costing roughly $147, including tips and fees. If you throw in a wine pairing, it's about $226. Sepia has since updated its prices — a four-course meal costs $125 as of this writing, not including taxes and fees — but it remains the cheapest contender in Chicago. So, if you're on a budget, you may want to skip the bottle of red wine (just like you might want to skip the pricy wine at Italian restaurants) and stick to the four-course dinner instead.
Is visiting Sepia worth it?
If you're curious about what it takes to earn a Michelin star, let us fill you in: The restaurants Michelin highlights, as described by a Michelin Guide inspector on the company's website, are those deemed exemplary in the culinary world, with standards defined by factors such as "the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time." Ambiance and decor play no role in the Michelin rating — the focus is solely on food.
Sepia, once a 19th-century printing shop, now serves modern takes on classic American dishes. From offerings like chicken wing zampone to grilled beef short rib, it's easy to see why the four-course menu is over $100 with a $65 wine flight (or $45 for a zero-proof pairing). The food averages about $32 per main course. Sepia's chef, Andrew Zimmerman, told Chicago Tribune in 2017, "I'm an unabashed fan of melting-pot American cuisine, and this — with all the Japanese, Thai, Indian, Middle-Eastern influences — all these things are, to me, very much American food. My only concern is to make things that are delicious; this is food that tastes good, food I like cooking, food I like eating." With an executive chef who pours so much love into creating meals, it's easy to see why Sepia received its Michelin star. So, the next time you're in Chicago, check out Sepia, whether for a celebratory dinner or just a nice date.