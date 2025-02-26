If You Have To Reheat Chicken In The Microwave, Make Sure To Do This First

We're gathered here today to get through this thing called reheating leftovers. We're not here to tell you that your microwave is the best way to reheat leftover chicken, but we do want to make that big box of electromagnetic waves a little more effective for the job. See, the best way to reheat chicken (and most foodstuffs) is with the same method you used to cook it in the first place. Most folks are more likely to have prepared their chicken in the oven or on the stovetop than in the microwave. But life comes at you fast, and sometimes, you've just got to zap your leftover chicken and get on with your day. In this instance, adding a few damp paper towels can help the appliance perform a little bit better.

The same electromagnetic waves that make a kernel of popcorn pop by forcing out its modicum of moisture are also forcing the water molecules out of your chicken. In the latter case, this is a bug, not a feature, so, you must be a bit more conscientious about keeping that moisture inside. Damp paper towels that you've run under the tap and thoroughly wrung out can help stop some of those H₂O molecules from escaping, keeping any released steam closer to the protein. This is just one of the ways you can make microwaving even easier (another is arranging your food in a ring for even heating) while also achieving juicier results.