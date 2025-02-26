If You Have To Reheat Chicken In The Microwave, Make Sure To Do This First
We're gathered here today to get through this thing called reheating leftovers. We're not here to tell you that your microwave is the best way to reheat leftover chicken, but we do want to make that big box of electromagnetic waves a little more effective for the job. See, the best way to reheat chicken (and most foodstuffs) is with the same method you used to cook it in the first place. Most folks are more likely to have prepared their chicken in the oven or on the stovetop than in the microwave. But life comes at you fast, and sometimes, you've just got to zap your leftover chicken and get on with your day. In this instance, adding a few damp paper towels can help the appliance perform a little bit better.
The same electromagnetic waves that make a kernel of popcorn pop by forcing out its modicum of moisture are also forcing the water molecules out of your chicken. In the latter case, this is a bug, not a feature, so, you must be a bit more conscientious about keeping that moisture inside. Damp paper towels that you've run under the tap and thoroughly wrung out can help stop some of those H₂O molecules from escaping, keeping any released steam closer to the protein. This is just one of the ways you can make microwaving even easier (another is arranging your food in a ring for even heating) while also achieving juicier results.
More tips for reheating chicken in the microwave
Whether you're suffering through dry wings and brittle thighs or you've successfully kept your chicken tender with a little damp paper towel action, your meat still needs to reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit for safety. Worth noting is that some cuts will maintain their integrity better than others at that temperature.
One of the differences between dark and white meat chicken is that dark meat's higher fat content gives it a higher moisture content — plus more flavor to start with. Ergo, if a piece of white meat chicken and a piece of dark meat are microwaved side by side, the piece of dark meat will be juicer when the timer dings. So, the bird's hindquarters will turn out better than a breast. Also keep in mind that if the chicken is shredded or otherwise separated into small pieces off the bone, it will cook — and, by extension, dry out — much quicker. Check for doneness earlier than you would with a larger hunk, and consider microwaving on a lower power setting. Only using the appliance's highest wattage, in fact, is one of the most common ways people use their microwaves all wrong.