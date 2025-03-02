Key Indicators That Your Burger Needs To Be Cooked Longer

Although it is better to initially undercook than overcook a burger (you can always toss it back on the grill, but you can't turn back the clock), it's also preferable to just get it right to begin with. Since you can't see inside those perfectly prepared ground beef patties without some kind of cookout periscope, and proper meat thermometers aren't always within reach, it's good to have a cache of other cues before you grab the spatula. In an interview with The Takeout, Owen Han, a culinary content creator and author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," shared some signs that your burger needs more time to finish.

Advertisement

"An undercooked burger has a cold or mushy center," Han explains. Not exactly appetizing, even for rare meat devotees. Fortunately, identifying this underdoneness couldn't be easier. You will actually be able to see that sad, soggy surface at a glance, and you can check the burger's exterior temperature with a careful touch test. If you detect any clamminess, it needs more time to cook.

While these are useful tips in a pinch, Han, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and moms everywhere would like to remind you that the safest internal temperature for burgers is 160 degrees Fahrenheit, personal doneness desires notwithstanding.