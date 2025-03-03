Whole Foods Market Salad Bar Tips To Get More For Your Money
Whole Foods Market is a beloved destination for health-conscious food lovers. From its vast wine selection to the bulk dried goods aisle, the chain has something for everyone. However, the true gem of the store is often found in the prepared foods department. For many, the salad bar at Whole Foods provides the perfect afternoon pick me up, or a quick, healthy escape from the office. It's a great way to stretch your legs and indulge in a filling meal.
But the cost, determined by weight, can sometimes make it less affordable than anticipated. In fact, that's one reason it falls on the "don't buy" list in our article about things you should and shouldn't buy at Whole Foods. While it might seem like loading up on proteins, greens, and grains means the price will skyrocket, there are savvy strategies to ensure you get your fill without breaking the bank. Here's how you can maximize your salad bar experience and make the most of what Whole Foods has to offer.
Maximize your value by adding lighter ingredients
While you're assembling your salad at Whole Foods, focusing on lighter ingredients like leafy greens can be an easy way to get more for your money. Lettuce, spinach, and arugula are low in weight but high in nutrients, giving you a filling base without spiking the cost. Not only are you starting with something that doesn't weigh much, but you're adding a mineral and fiber-rich ingredient that will keep you full and energized for the day.
You can also consider getting pricier greens like arugula or kale. While sometimes they seem like a luxury, they can often be more affordable when you load up on them in this form, rather than buying a container of pre-packaged greens. This way, you're saving money while indulging in a healthy meal. The salad bar may not have all the options you want, but there are numerous quick meal options at Whole Foods that may make the cut when you're in a rush, or simply want to spice up your lunch routine.
Take your dressing on the side
No one likes a dry salad, and if you do, there are usually numerous toppings to help with the flavor. But liquid dressings add a lot of weight to the mix when it's time to pay. Instead, put it in a small cup on the side. Usually, the cashier will be a pal and not add that to your total. This not only saves you a few dollars, but helps your salad stay fresh, too.
If you have a long commute back to the office or don't want to eat your salad right away, this helps keep it crisp until you're ready. In addition to saving money, you avoid a wilted and soggy bite. Plus, you can always use your dressing later or adjust how much you want to add. With a little planning and a simple request at the counter, you can save money and enjoy your Whole Foods salad the way you want.
Don't just use the salad bar for salads
Salad bars can also be cost-effective for other foods. Take bacon, which averages around $7 per pound uncooked, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (via FRED). Instead, fill up on a pound of already-cooked bacon from the salad bar, which will provide you with a cheaper, more convenient breakfast item for a few days. At Whole Foods, for a 12-ounce pack of 365 by Whole Foods uncured center-cut smokehouse bacon, it is $6.49. An 8-ounce pack of hickory smoked uncured bacon is $9.29 for a well-known brand like Applegate. In other words, this hack not only saves you money and time, but also allows you to get more bacon for less.
This applies to pre-packaged foods at Whole Foods, as well. TikTok user @shannoncsw pointed out this hack in one of her videos, as she showed cooked salmon in a container for $20.24, but when she went to the hot bar, where the salmon was shredded, it only cost her $4.22 for a substantial amount. While there are many reasons to avoid the Whole Foods hot bar, this shared trick between the hot and salad bar is great for saving money and eating quality food.
Take advantage of the toppings
The so-called "expensive toppings" are exactly what you should be taking advantage of at the Whole Foods salad bar. This means nuts, dried fruit, and maybe some fancy feta cheese. They don't add much weight, but make your salad more flavorful and exciting without increasing the cost significantly. You can even add some herbs that you're only used to seeing in restaurant-made salads. With some Whole Food salad bars having fresh herbs and spices, it's a fun way to introduce yourself to new ways to jazz up your salads.
TikTok user and personal chef @forkmylifechi showed how she threw together hummus, leafy greens, roasted red peppers, tomato cucumber salad, feta cheese, and chicken. The best part? This tasty combo only cost her $13.19, as her area charges $11.99 per pound. She even points out that the salad is almost big enough for two meals.
While it isn't the cheapest meal, compared to make-your-own salad chains like Sweetgreen, which could ring you up for upwards of $20, it is more affordable. So, the next time you're running to Whole Foods and are not sure where to start, try the salad bar for a change.