Water Orders That Are Red Flags To Servers

Along with food and ambiance, restaurant patrons can be unexpectedly fussy about their water orders. (Some customers even swear off drinking water from restaurants entirely due the possible presence of bacteria.) Of course, we're not talking about basic requests like ice or no ice, still or sparkling, or the simple request for a straw or lemon wedge. You see, if a customer is having issues with their water order, they're likely to spend the next hour or two being unreasonably choosy. Though it may not annoy every server, it can be a red flag to many.

While waitstaff is trained to accommodate diverse customer requests, everyone has their limitations. Although servers might empathize more with certain complicated water orders like the restaurant hot water hack for cleaning utensils that went viral on TikTok, others set off alarm bells. After all, if a patron is difficult to please with a free drink, what hope is there for the rest of the meal?