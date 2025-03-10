The Whiskey-Based Sauce That Will Take Your Steak To The Next Level

Alcohol is quite an asset in the kitchen. From classic beer can chicken to penne in a rich tomato vodka sauce, a little booze can add a flair that's hard to replicate. Although steak is commonly jazzed up with red wine and herbs (like in our aromatic steak in red wine sauce recipe), a whiskey cream sauce is an underrated way to complement the meat's savory essence.

Whiskey adds notes of caramel, fruit, and smoke, while the cream smooths out any remaining bite from the booze and contributes its own velvety appeal. The combination brings a depth to both lean and fatty cuts, whether they're grilled or smoked. Luckily, whiskey cream sauce is easy to prepare and adapt based on what's in your kitchen.

The basics of making the sauce involve whisking together butter, a splash of whiskey, flour, and your favorite herbs and aromatics in a pot on low heat. After cooking down the whiskey, add in beef broth and heavy cream until thickened, and pour over the steak. If you have leftover sauce, don't let it go to waste. It can add a delicious finishing touch to other meals. Consider drizzling the sauce over pork chops or crispy Brussels sprouts.

