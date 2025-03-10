The Whiskey-Based Sauce That Will Take Your Steak To The Next Level
Alcohol is quite an asset in the kitchen. From classic beer can chicken to penne in a rich tomato vodka sauce, a little booze can add a flair that's hard to replicate. Although steak is commonly jazzed up with red wine and herbs (like in our aromatic steak in red wine sauce recipe), a whiskey cream sauce is an underrated way to complement the meat's savory essence.
Whiskey adds notes of caramel, fruit, and smoke, while the cream smooths out any remaining bite from the booze and contributes its own velvety appeal. The combination brings a depth to both lean and fatty cuts, whether they're grilled or smoked. Luckily, whiskey cream sauce is easy to prepare and adapt based on what's in your kitchen.
The basics of making the sauce involve whisking together butter, a splash of whiskey, flour, and your favorite herbs and aromatics in a pot on low heat. After cooking down the whiskey, add in beef broth and heavy cream until thickened, and pour over the steak. If you have leftover sauce, don't let it go to waste. It can add a delicious finishing touch to other meals. Consider drizzling the sauce over pork chops or crispy Brussels sprouts.
Get creative with your whiskey cream sauce
This sauce welcomes many customizations. For instance, deciding which whiskey is best to cook with will partly depend on your preferred flavor profile. If you want a slightly sweeter sauce, look for whiskeys that have notes of apple, brown sugar, or honey such as Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Whiskey. If a smokier, spiced finish is what you're looking for, try a single malt scotch whiskey.
You can add to the flavor with harmonizing ingredients. Mushrooms introduce a complementary umami and earthy taste that pairs well with steak. They soak up the creamy sauce and soften, bringing more texture to the meal. If you appreciate the cutting flavor that whiskey brings, incorporate a hearty dollop of sharp or wholegrain mustard. If creaminess is your priority, stir in sour cream or bechamel along with the heavy cream. Lean into buttery flavors — balanced with some acidity — by adding caramelized onions and a dash of balsamic vinegar before serving the whiskey cream sauce on steak.