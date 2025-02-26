Review: Sonic's Tajín Strawberry Mangonada Slush Misses The Mark

Sonic is bringing a little kick to its latest Flavorista Favorites drink menu. The drive-in's latest creation, the Tajín Strawberry Mangonada Slush, is a collaboration that brings a tangy heat to a cool Mexican classic. A slush featuring strawberries and mangonada syrup gets topped with Tajín seasoning to add a zesty lime punch.

If you've never had a mangonada, it needs to be at the top of your new drinks list. It is a Mexican staple that has risen in popularity across the U.S. in recent years thanks to a bold combination of flavors. The base is a frozen mango pureé that's then infused with other fruit flavors and often topped with a salty, citrusy spice mix.

I visited my local Sonic location to try out the new drink for myself. Read on to find out if the Tajín Strawberry Mangonada Slush deserves its spot among Sonic's Flavorista Favorites or if this slush is a taste bud overload.