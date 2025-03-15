The Story Behind Hot Ones' Infamous Da' Bomb Sauce

Americans like their food extra-spicy, research suggests. One recent study, conducted by Instacart, found that while many Americans like hot sauce, the states with the spiciest tastes were New Mexico, Alaska, and Colorado. In fact, in New Mexico, consumers buy nearly 32 ounces of hot sauce each year (which is just slightly less than a liter). But Americans don't just enjoy eating hot sauce, they also enjoy watching other people eat it, too and so does the rest of the world — particularly on "Hot Ones," the series from YouTube channel First We Feast hosted by Sean Evans.

Advertisement

Every season, Evans interviews celebrities as they attempt to keep their composure while they eat spicier and spicier wings dipped in hot sauce. While "Hot Ones" features many sauces, without a doubt, one of the most iconic sauces on the show is Da' Bomb Beyond Insanity. This sauce always produces entertaining reactions from guests, which — if the YouTube viewing numbers for "Hot Ones," Beyond Insanity montages are anything to go by — viewers absolutely love. The "Hot Ones" video The Best Da Bomb Reactions of 2020, for example, has nearly 3 million views.

But why is it so entertaining to watch A-listers eat this hot sauce? It's a lot to do with just how spicy and sweat-inducing it is. Keep reading to find out the story of how Da' Bomb Beyond Insanity came to be, its Scoville score, why Evans relies on it for the best interviews, and more.

Advertisement