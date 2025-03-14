Beyond Guinness: 10 Underrated Irish Beers You Should Try

Irish history is loaded with many traditions and customs, one of which is the ancient art of brewing beer. Evidence of Irish-brewed beoir, the Gaelic term for beer, dates to the Bronze Age, with brewers often using local herbs and spices to flavor their creations. Many of those practices and traditions remain, creating distinctively flavored brews unique to the Emerald Isle.

When most folks think of Irish beer, their thoughts immediately turn to Guinness. This iconic beer, founded in Dublin in 1759, has been the go-to brew of its homeland ever since, eventually becoming one of the most recognizable beer brand names in the world. Today it's the bestselling beer in Ireland, consumed daily on draught and in bottles and cans. It's brewed in over 50 countries and can be purchased in over 100 more.

But then, Guinness isn't the only Irish option on a beer aficionado's wish list. We've cultivated and sampled some of the best Irish lagers, ales, and stouts on the planet for your enjoyment. So, as the Irish would say, grab a pint and ... sláinte!