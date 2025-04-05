13 Kitchen Appliances Kids Today Have Never Seen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Take a look around a modern kitchen, and you'll probably notice that the appliances in it are narrowed down to a core handful. There's the stove, fridge, a toaster, coffee maker, and probably a blender or food processor. Anything else — say a panini press or electric mixer — come off like something extra, a specialty appliance perhaps. Back in the 20th century, particularly the second half, many kitchens were a treasure trove of appliances. A lot of the machines inside would be unrecognizable to the kids of today. What were these bygone kitchen appliances, and more importantly, where did they go?

There are a few reasons why the throwback kitchen appliances we'll look at here fell out of fashion. The 20th century was a time of great mechanical innovation. There was practically no end to what could be dreamed up and sold to the masses. The mid-century also gave rise to the suburban housewife. Her cooking, cleaning, and child-rearing duties were many, so anything to make these tasks simpler had marketable appeal.

Several of these appliances are still made today, but exist more in the novelty space. After all, novelty was the uncontested muse for all these once-popular kitchen appliances. Some of them were so successful, they became key parts of well-appointed home kitchens throughout the world. Others were too nuanced to thrive or got replaced by more multi-faceted (and sometimes simpler) machines. Here are some of the kitchen appliances today's kids would struggle to identify.

