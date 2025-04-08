Why Some People Can't Stand Long John Silver's

It seems the quality of service at Long John Silver's is lost at sea, and many customers have noticed the sharp decline in both speed and efficiency. Whether it's a slow service that drags on forever or a staff that seems to be running in circles, the once reliable chain is now frustratingly unpredictable. Long wait times have been reported at multiple locations, leaving customers to wonder if their seafood is being caught from the sea while they wait. Pam, a Yelp reviewer, wrote, "This Long John Silver's in Yukon is filthy. There is food particles all over the floor in the dining room and the kitchen. There are 4 visible employees that all came from the back that we had to wait 5 minutes on. Then they're out of all fries. No one was friendly and after 30 min, we are still waiting for our food. Unfortunately, they are out of root beer as well so after all of this we are definitely leaving. Stay away from Long John Silvers A&W in Yukon."

But that's not all. There have been reports of the staff rolling eyes at customers, and being rude. Add in the occasional staff confusion, and it's no wonder customers are left frustrated.