Why Some People Can't Stand Long John Silver's
Once a popular fast-food chain known for its seafood offerings, Long John Silver's has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years. Despite its historical success and widespread presence, the brand has struggled to maintain customer loyalty due to a variety of issues. From inconsistent food quality to poor customer service, many patrons have expressed their dissatisfaction with their experience at the chain. Complaints about cold, greasy food, missing items and unresponsive staff have become commonplace, causing frustration among customers.
In addition, reports of dirty dining areas and declining service standards have only added to the negative perception. The chain has also faced challenges with maintaining a competitive edge, with numerous locations closing and a growing number of customers turning to other fast-food options. As Long John Silver's tries to adapt to modern tastes and consumer expectations, it continues to battle a tarnished reputation that's hard to shake. Let's explore the key reasons why many people can't stand Long John Silver's and the factors contributing to its decline in popularity.
Poor quality of food
A major turn off for many customers at Long John Silver's is the poor quality of food. There are consistent complaints about cold, greasy and poorly prepared meals. Numerous reviews highlight instances of cold food served at locations, leaving customers disappointed with their dining experience. The Lobster Bites for example, have been described on a YouTube review as "unbelievably freezer burnt," indicating a lack of proper food storage and preparation.
Then there are the rubbery fries, a complaint that frequently pops up across reviews. Customers have described them as soggy and unpleasant, undermining the meal's overall appeal. Reviews like the one on Wichita By EB highlight how the fries often fail to live up to basic fast-food expectations. Food hygiene issues have also surfaced, with reports of hair in food raising concerns about cleanliness and food safety at certain locations. These problems point to a lack of attention to detail in food preparation and presentation. With these ongoing food quality issues, it's no surprise that many customers have become frustrated, contributing to the overall decline in customer numbers.
Order errors and missing items
Nothing is more frustrating than a missing item from your fast-food order. Unfortunately, Long John Silver's has become notorious for such slip ups. Many customers have shared their stories of receiving incomplete orders. For instance, one customer reported on Better Business Bureau that a $41 order arrived missing two items.
Additionally, there are frequent complaints about receiving the wrong condiments. One customer on P*ssed Consumer Review gave an account of receiving tartar sauce instead of shrimp sauce, highlighting the lack of attention to detail while fulfilling orders. Cases of missing fries and coleslaw have also been relayed by disappointed customers.
Even worse, a huge part of the clientele say that their orders are misunderstood consistently. When you order seafood, you expect all the pieces to be there — both the food and the condiments. Yet time and again, it seems like customers are left to fish for missing items. This lack of attention to detail leaves many asking: how hard is it to get an order right?
Unresponsive customer service
When it comes to customer service, Long John Silver's seems wanting. Many frustrated customers have shared their experiences of being ignored or passed around when trying to resolve issues. Imagine making a complaint, only to be told to contact the company through a third party — talk about a wild goose chase! One unhappy customer complained on Reddit about being redirected to the online order service instead of receiving direct help from the store.
Even when customers manage to get through, the customer service rating isn't exactly glowing. With a measly 1.9 out of 5 stars rating on P*ssed Consumer review compared to its competitors Taco Bell (2.5) and Chick-fil-A (4.0), only 2% of users are likely to recommend Long John Silver's to a friend or colleague. To make matters worse, reports of unprofessional conduct from staff members l– ike managers failing to intervene or assist with complaints — only add to the frustration.
So, if you are hoping to get quick, effective help, be prepared to wait ... and then wait some more. The delay often feels endless, and in the end, it's all but pointless.
Decline in service quality
It seems the quality of service at Long John Silver's is lost at sea, and many customers have noticed the sharp decline in both speed and efficiency. Whether it's a slow service that drags on forever or a staff that seems to be running in circles, the once reliable chain is now frustratingly unpredictable. Long wait times have been reported at multiple locations, leaving customers to wonder if their seafood is being caught from the sea while they wait. Pam, a Yelp reviewer, wrote, "This Long John Silver's in Yukon is filthy. There is food particles all over the floor in the dining room and the kitchen. There are 4 visible employees that all came from the back that we had to wait 5 minutes on. Then they're out of all fries. No one was friendly and after 30 min, we are still waiting for our food. Unfortunately, they are out of root beer as well so after all of this we are definitely leaving. Stay away from Long John Silvers A&W in Yukon."
But that's not all. There have been reports of the staff rolling eyes at customers, and being rude. Add in the occasional staff confusion, and it's no wonder customers are left frustrated.
Claims of dirty establishments
If you are planning to dine at Long John Silver's, you might want to bring your cleaning supplies — or at least some hand sanitizer. Many customers have reported that the chain's restaurants could use a serious makeover and not just on the menu. Complaints about dirty tables, greasy floors and unclean condiment stations are far from rare. One customer on TripAdvisor even described the dining room as "extremely filthy, with floors that might as well have been skipped in the cleaning routine."
It's hard to enjoy a fish basket when you are trying to avoid sitting on sticky booths or stepping on stained, worn out floors. Definitely not the kind of ambience you want while munching on your seafood.
To top it off, some customers have even raised concerns about the dirty refreshment areas. You might not want to grab a drink after seeing the state of things. So, while the food might not be the only thing that's a little greasy, it's the overall lack of cleanliness that makes some customers feel like they are dining in a place that hasn't seen a mop for weeks.
Instances of rudeness from employees
If you've ever been greeted by a scowl instead of a smile at Long John Silver's you are not alone. Many customers have shared their frustrations with rude employees who seem to have forgotten the "customer is always right" mantra. One poor soul recounted on P*ssed Consumer an experience where the employee was so disrespectful, they actually hung up on them twice. Not exactly the level of service you'd expect from a franchise of its caliber.
It doesn't stop there. Complaints of unprofessional behavior from staff members including management have also popped up in reviews. One customer was left fuming after a manager failed to intervene on a complaint about a rude staff member, which only made things worse. Reports of employees being disrespectful or dismissive to customers, make for an uncomfortable dining experience. When it's clear that the staff isn't treating customers with respect, it's hard to enjoy your meal, no matter how tasty the fish might be. So, if you are hoping for a cheerful welcome, be prepared to potentially be greeted with a side of attitude.
Out of stock items
Out of stock items are a surprising and common issue for many customers, and it's become a running joke for some regulars. Imagine driving all the way only to find out they are out of fries — what's a seafood meal without fries?! Customers on Yelp report that popular menu items like sides or condiments are frequently unavailable. They also mentioned their favorite Long John Silver's fish varieties being out of stock, leaving them scrambling to figure out what to order instead. One customer mentioned on Restaurantji that it was a regular occurrence to find key ingredients on the menu unavailable when they visited.
While running out of stock is understandable from time to time, it's become a pattern at several locations, leaving customers wondering if the restaurant's inventory system is flawed. Next time you head out for some crispy seafood, it might be a good idea to call ahead, because you never know if the sides you love will be in stock.
Incomplete refunds
Sending food back is not an uncommon occurrence in the restaurant industry. When it comes to refunds associated with such cases, Long John Silver's offers little support in resolving the issues. Many customers have reported that their orders often go wrong — whether it's missing items or a meal that just doesn't meet expectations — after which they are left chasing after incomplete refunds. One customer shared their frustration on Reddit about being charged for an extra meal but not receiving a refund. This was despite an employee admitting that they were capable of processing refunds right on the spot.
Even more frustrating is when refunds seem to be sent into the abyss. Some customers have reported waiting weeks for refunds after online orders went wrong. In one case, a client was told they'd have to wait seven to 14 days for their money back. Another customer commented that he was lucky to get an answer back as on most occasions, the customer service team never responds. If your order gets mixed up and you're hoping for a swift and simple refund, don't hold your breath.
Lobby closures
Imagine this: you're hungry, you're excited for some crispy seafood and you pull up to your local Long John Silver's, only to find out that the lobby is closed. That's right, no dinining in, just a long face and an even longer wait in the drive-thru. Lobby closures have become a regular occurrence at LJS, leaving many clients wondering why their favorite spot would shut its doors during peak hours when they are craving a sit down meal.
Some locations have cited being closed due to lack of staff, yet there's often no sign of any effort to hire more employees. Customers have shared frustrations on Yelp about not being informed ahead of time, making the closures feel even more inconvenient. While drive-thru is still an option, it's just not the same as enjoying your meal in the comfort of the dining room. The next time you're thinking about dining-in, it might be wise to call ahead — unless you're up for a little drive-thru adventure of course.
Poor working conditions and treatment for employees
It's not just customers who are feeling the heat at Long John Silver's. Their employees are also dealing with some pretty unpleasant conditions. Behind the counter, the work environment has been reported to be stressful, with many complaining about long hours, low pay and a lack of proper support from management. Some employees have even gone so far as to describe the workplace on Indeed as one where no work-life balance exists.
On top of the demanding hours, employees have face disrespect and poor treatment by management. In one of the most shocking cases documented on HR Dive, Long John Silver's was forced to settle a $200,000 lawsuit over sexual harassment and retaliation against a teenage worker. This raised serious concerns about how employees are treated and didn't paint a pretty picture of the corporate culture at the company.
The lack of proper training, unfair schedules and mismanagement can create a toxic work environment. It's no wonder that workers often feel undervalued and underappreciated, which can ultimately translate to poor customer service. When the team behind the counter isn't feeling their best, it's hard for them to bring their A-game to the customer experience. While customers may be grumbling about services, employees are often facing the brunt of the burden. It's clear that the conditions behind the scenes need some serious attention if Long John Silver's wants to keep its crew happy and customers satisfied.
Drive-thru frustrations
For many Long John Silver's customers, the drive-thru experience has been more about waiting, confusion and frustration than speedy service. Long wait times are a common complaint, with many patrons reporting they've been stuck in line for what feels like an eternity just to get their order. Some have even compared it to waiting for the tide to come in.
The frustration doesn't stop at just slow service. Long John Silver's drive-thrus are also known for miscommunication and order errors, leaving customers with incorrect meals or missing items. A mix up here and there is understandable, but when it becomes a pattern, it's no longer a minor inconvenience but a major headache. To make matters worse, the unique dumbwaiter concept — where orders are sent through a small window into the car — has been criticized for being an unnecessary hassle rather than a convenient feature. If you've ever tried to navigate that, you know it can feel more like playing a game of Tetris than picking up dinner.
Add to that the unfriendly staff and you've got a recipe for a truly frustrating drive-thru experience. The chain consistently ranks poorly when compared to other fast-food drive-thrus in terms of speed and customer satisfaction. According to RetailWire rankings, they are often overshadowed by chains like Chick fil-A and Taco Bell who tend to deliver faster, more reliable services.
Prices too high relative to quality and quantity
When it comes to fast food, one thing's for sure: customers expect good value for their money. However, at Long John Silver's many feel like they are paying a premium price for mediocre quality and small portions. Imagine shelling out good money for a meal of seafood, only to find that your plate isn't quite as loaded as you'd hoped. For many, the quantity of food served doesn't justify the cost, leaving them feeling like they've been caught in a bait and switch situation. As one customer put it on Trip Advisor, it's "too expensive for what little you get."
This same complaint has surfaced again and again, with customers expressing dissatisfaction about overpriced meals that often don't seem to match up to what you might expect from one of the most popular seafood chains. For some, the higher than expected prices are especially hard to swallow when compared to similar fast-food chains, which offer better sized portions or more flavorful options for similar prices. When looking for a quick and tasty meal, paying extra for underwhelming quality isn't exactly the recipe for customer satisfaction.
Declining franchise presence across the nation
It's hard to ignore the signs: Long John Silver's seems to be shrinking rather than expanding. Once a staple of the fast-food scene, the brand has seen a steady decline in its presence across the nation. And the public has not taken it very well. Take for example, the vacant Long John Silver's in German Village (Columbus, Ohio) which has become somewhat of a symbol for the chain's disappearing act. Someone on Reddit described the no-longer-functional location as "an embarrassing eyesore."
A frustrated patron on Facebook felt that there was a direct correlation between the seemingly perpetual decline of LJS and an apparent drop in service standards. "If you [are] wondering why Long John Silver's is closing, we are a long time good customer of theirs. Their business hours say one thing, but they don't ever hold to it."
The Long John Silver's decline is evident in the empty parking lots and "For Sale" signs on former locations, making it clear that the chain's future is uncertain unless they can reinvent themselves and reconnect with customers. LJS once had 1,500 locations. That number has gone down to about 500 locations as of 2024.
Issues ordering online
In the digital age, online ordering should make life easier, but not at Long John Silver's. Many customers struggle with frequent app crashes and payment processing issues. Some orders fail to go through entirely, leaving customers unable to complete their purchases. Even when the app does work, accessing special offers or rewards proves difficult. Customers often find that discounts or promotions don't apply.
Once an order is placed, there are additional problems. Customers on the Apple App Store report being unable to cancel or modify their orders once they've gone through. This makes it impossible to fix mistakes or adjust preferences. Even more concerning, many face delays with refunds. Some customers have had to wait for extended periods — even after paying online — only to receive no food or incorrect orders. When customers can't rely on seamless online ordering, it's a huge missed opportunity for the chain.