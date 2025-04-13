The Once-Popular Food You Won't See Guy Fieri Eat
Guy Fieri might make a living through food, but you won't catch him near liver. The "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host has openly admitted his strong disdain for the organ meat, calling it "nasty" in an interview with People. Ironically, liver doesn't even come close to being the craziest food the restaurateur has tried. (That honor might just go to the pig head platter from Vida Cantina.) While Fieri is known for his adventurous palate, liver is one dish he simply won't make an exception for.
He isn't alone in his aversion. Liver is one of America's most disliked foods, with many people struggling to get past its acquired taste and rubbery consistency. Despite the hate, it's a nutrient-dense meat that's packed with iron and vitamin B12 among other benefits. Once a staple in American households, many recipes call for it to be fried with onions or served as either a spreadable pâté or a sausage known as liverwurst (which, funnily enough, is on Martha Stewart's list of favorite snacks). Fieri is also famously not a fan of eggs, though he revealed to People that he will eat them in dressings.
Fieri isn't the only famous chef that flat-out refuses to eat certain foods. Julia Child, during her lifetime, never cooked with cilantro, nor does Ina Garten, who also draws the line at pre-grated Parmesan. Known for having an open-minded approach to food, even Anthony Bourdain had his limits, refusing to eat certain animals and avoiding airplane food.
So, what does Guy Fieri eat?
Guy Fieri has a strong affinity for comfort food, showcasing primarily diners and casual eateries in his hit show. However, before filming an episode, the Emmy Award-winning host likes to take a more health-conscious approach, starting his mornings with an Americano and a freshly crafted, nutrient-packed green juice. The latter he likes sharing with his staff to keep the crew's immune system in top shape while on the road.
With so much of his work life revolving around eating out, Fieri prefers to cook at home when not filming. Though his popular show (which has aired over 40 seasons) might frequently feature large and otherwise outrageous dishes, at home, his cooking leans toward salads, well-seasoned stir-fries, and grilled barbecue. The chef also has a soft spot for Asian food, especially Thai and Japanese cuisine. Despite Fieri's love of diverse flavors and hearty eats, we're certain liver is one dish that won't be making an appearance on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" anytime soon.