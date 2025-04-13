Chicken sandwiches may be commonplace at fast food chains nowadays — especially after the famously delicious Popeyes chicken sandwich kicked off a years-long chicken sandwich war — but Chick-fil-A is the only major fast food chain synonymous with the chicken sandwich. Popeyes, KFC, Raising Cane's, and virtually all other close competitors offer a chicken sandwich as an alternative to a default chicken preparation, be it fried chicken, chicken tenders, or something else. Out of these, Only Chick-fil-A spotlights the chicken sandwich as the focal point of its menu.

Advertisement

Accordingly, the chicken sandwich section of Chick-fil-A's menu is pretty expansive. Its four baseline items are standard and spicy chicken sandwiches in regular and deluxe configurations, with the latter adding lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Rounding out the chain's offerings are a grilled chicken sandwich, a grilled chicken club, a standard wrap, and a spicy wrap. In order to determine which of these chicken sandwiches are worth ordering and which are best skipped, I tried all eight of them myself. Based on my findings, the following are the four best and four worst chicken sandwiches from Chick-fil-A.