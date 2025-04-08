The Popular Starbucks Drinks Made With Instant Coffee, Not Espresso
One popular Starbucks drink delivers a caffeine boost without the use of espresso or drip coffee. Unlike a classic cappuccino or Americano, a Frappuccino doesn't rely on traditional coffee for its kick. One Starbucks barista on Reddit shares, "We use what is essentially a concentrated powdered instant coffee. It's called Frapp Roast. You can adjust the number of pumps in any Frappuccino..." Frapp Roast is unique to Starbucks and acts like a standard instant coffee. However, it's designed to work better in cold beverages. This gives it an edge over espresso or classic drip brew, which are made hot.
A typical coffee-based Frappuccino comes with two pumps of Frapp Roast in a Tall (12-ounce) size. The Grande (16-ounce) and Venti (24-ounce) varieties contain three and four pumps of Frapp Roast, respectively. But how does that translate to caffeine content? Each pump delivers about 30 milligrams of caffeine, meaning that blended Frappuccinos generally have between 60 and 120 milligrams of caffeine, a far cry from Starbucks' most caffeinated drink, a Venti cup of True North Blend Blonde Roast Brewed Coffee (475 milligrams). For reference, a Starbucks solo espresso shot contains 75 milligrams of caffeine, while a Grande Latte, with two pumps of espresso, adds up to 150 milligrams of coffee.
You can skip the Frapp Roast if you prefer
Naturally, you can expect the coffee-based blends (Caramel, Caramel Ribbon Crunch, Mocha, Mocha Cookie Crumble, Pistachio, and Coffee) to incorporate Frapp Roast. However, not all Frappuccinos come with coffee. Crème-based Frapps do not have a coffee base and therefore contain no caffeine. However, one exception is the Matcha Frappuccino, which uses matcha powder for its energy boost and delivers between 40 and 85 milligrams of caffeine (factoring in size) per blended beverage.
Starbucks' flexible customization policy means you can also enjoy a coffee-based Frappuccino without instant coffee. You can replace the Frapp Roast with espresso (or opt for a mix of both coffee forms), but you may face a potential upcharge, depending on the individual store's policies. Keep in mind that substituting each pump with a shot will more than double the caffeine content, so you're in for a strong drink if you head down this route. The flavor notes of the Frappuccino will also be altered thanks to espresso's smokier taste.
Since there's currently no decaf version of the Frapp Roast, if you request a caffeine-free alternative, baristas will likely rely on decaf espresso to complete the order. Of course, you can also pass on the coffee altogether and opt for one of Starbucks' caffeine-free drinks. And if you're in the mood to totally switch up your morning order, we ranked popular Starbucks items — everything from Pink Drink to London Fog.