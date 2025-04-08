The Popular Starbucks Drinks Made With Instant Coffee, Not Espresso

Naturally, you can expect the coffee-based blends (Caramel, Caramel Ribbon Crunch, Mocha, Mocha Cookie Crumble, Pistachio, and Coffee) to incorporate Frapp Roast. However, not all Frappuccinos come with coffee. Crème-based Frapps do not have a coffee base and therefore contain no caffeine. However, one exception is the Matcha Frappuccino, which uses matcha powder for its energy boost and delivers between 40 and 85 milligrams of caffeine (factoring in size) per blended beverage.

Starbucks' flexible customization policy means you can also enjoy a coffee-based Frappuccino without instant coffee. You can replace the Frapp Roast with espresso (or opt for a mix of both coffee forms), but you may face a potential upcharge, depending on the individual store's policies. Keep in mind that substituting each pump with a shot will more than double the caffeine content, so you're in for a strong drink if you head down this route. The flavor notes of the Frappuccino will also be altered thanks to espresso's smokier taste.

Since there's currently no decaf version of the Frapp Roast, if you request a caffeine-free alternative, baristas will likely rely on decaf espresso to complete the order. Of course, you can also pass on the coffee altogether and opt for one of Starbucks' caffeine-free drinks. And if you're in the mood to totally switch up your morning order, we ranked popular Starbucks items — everything from Pink Drink to London Fog.

