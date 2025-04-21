The Biggest Recalls In PepsiCo History

PepsiCo makes a lot more than just soda. This probably isn't news to you, but if it is, the cola giant owns nearly two dozen food and drink brands, including Starbucks bottled beverages and Quaker Oats. When a parent brand churns out as many different products as PepsiCo does, major recalls are bound to happen. Some of PepsiCo's recalls have been so big, they left lasting impacts on the food and beverage industry.

Pepsi-Cola, as it was originally known, has been around since 1898. It spent the first half of the 20th century trying to keep up with its ultimate competitor: Coca-Cola. After a 1965 merger with chip king Frito-Lay, Pepsi officially became PepsiCo. The move helped Pepsi gain a foothold in the prepackaged snack space and has held steady ever since. The amount of PepsiCo recalls isn't excessive for a company of its size, but the frequency of recalls in the food and cosmetics industry has increased between 20 to 25% in the last three years, making PepsiCo vulnerable. These are the biggest recalls the company has had to face in its long and prominent history.