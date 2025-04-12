13 Best Tequilas To Drink Straight, According To Experts

"The most expressive and characterful tequilas will be labeled with 100% agave or 100% blue agave on the bottle," Lisa Belczyk explained. "If you're looking to sip tequila without any mixers and enjoy the robust aromas and flavors of agave, shop carefully and read the labels fully. Seeing that 100% on the bottle is key!"

Tequila Ocho's four different tequila varieties all fit this criteria, which is why Belczyk recommended this tequila that is made in Mexico using authentic processes. With four expressions to choose from, Tequila Ocho prides itself on its "agave-forward expressions." The blanco is light and bright, with a citrus and herbaceous aroma, tasting notes of cut grass, and a clear color. The reposado is slightly sweeter, with a vanilla and butterscotch scent and tasting notes of sweet spice, cinnamon, and vanilla. The amber color is a result of eight weeks and eight days spent aging in a former whiskey barrel.

The brand's two other tequilas are aged even further, with the añejo aging for a year and the extra añejo for three years. As a result, both have an even deeper amber color and more pronounced, complex flavors.

