13 Best Tequilas To Drink Straight, According To Experts
When you hear tequila, your mind might immediately go to overly sweet margaritas or burning shots taken in dive bars. And though it is sometimes viewed as a spirit only fitting for a night out, the right tequila can be nuanced, flavorful, and complex enough to enjoy drinking straight. We spoke to three experts – Nikki Bonkowski, a master mixologist and brand ambassador for the VinoVoss AI Sommelier app, Lisa Belczyk, beverage manager at Lucky Sign Spirits, and Jim McCourt, bar director and partner at Repeal 33 — to curate the top tequilas to drink straight that hit the mark on both quality and taste.
"Sipping tequila is just as big an experience on the palate as drinking a cocktail, except all the flavor is found in the tequila itself and not added after, so it's even more magical," explained Bonkowski. Read on to discover which tequilas our pros recommend for both beginners and seasoned tequila enthusiasts seeking a new option to drink straight.
Tequila Ocho
"The most expressive and characterful tequilas will be labeled with 100% agave or 100% blue agave on the bottle," Lisa Belczyk explained. "If you're looking to sip tequila without any mixers and enjoy the robust aromas and flavors of agave, shop carefully and read the labels fully. Seeing that 100% on the bottle is key!"
Tequila Ocho's four different tequila varieties all fit this criteria, which is why Belczyk recommended this tequila that is made in Mexico using authentic processes. With four expressions to choose from, Tequila Ocho prides itself on its "agave-forward expressions." The blanco is light and bright, with a citrus and herbaceous aroma, tasting notes of cut grass, and a clear color. The reposado is slightly sweeter, with a vanilla and butterscotch scent and tasting notes of sweet spice, cinnamon, and vanilla. The amber color is a result of eight weeks and eight days spent aging in a former whiskey barrel.
The brand's two other tequilas are aged even further, with the añejo aging for a year and the extra añejo for three years. As a result, both have an even deeper amber color and more pronounced, complex flavors.
Tequila Fortaleza
Both Jim McCourt and Lisa Belczyk recommended this legacy brand, Tequila Fortaleza, that has been creating tequila in one way or another since 1873. The Jalisco, Mexico-based distillery has four tequilas on offer: a blanco, blanco still strength, reposado, and añejo.
"I personally prefer tequilas that are bursting with all the delicious aromas and flavors of agave — those distinctive herbaceous, vegetal, and peppery notes," said Belczyk. The Tequila Fortaleza blanco fits the bill, with flavors of citrus, basil, lime, and olives and aromas with "a deep, inviting, vegetal complexity."
The blanco variety is also known for its well-rounded aroma and slightly smoky flavor. While it's light and less intense than other aged tequilas, it's a good option for those looking to get into drinking tequila straight. The blanco still strength is more intense and higher in alcohol by volume because it's added straight to the bottle without the addition of water, like the regular blanco. The reposado has spicier, sweeter flavors of citrus, apple, and cinnamon, while the añejo is even bolder still with sweet flavors of butterscotch, caramel, and toffee and a thicker, oily viscosity.
LALO
There's only one tequila that all three of our experts recommended: LALO. Though the brand only has two tequilas — blanco and high proof — it puts all of its energy into making them flawlessly. Both tequilas are made with only three ingredients: agave, water, and yeast. Crafted using time-honored processes in Jalisco, Mexico, LALO has made a name for itself as a producer of high-quality, delicious, and surprisingly affordable spirits.
Both tequilas have notes of sweet potato and dulce de leche with a more earthy finish of citrus and tropical fruit. Because of the quality of the ingredients and the commitment to traditional techniques, this tequila is flavorful and well-rounded — without the biting bitterness of less high-quality spirits.
To enjoy this tequila straight, pour a glass and let it breathe. Next, "smell it to experience the aromas on the nose, then let it roll across your mouth to get the full spectrum of flavors on your palate," Lisa Belczyk explained. "Savoring tequila is a multi-sensory experience."
For LALO superfans, the brand also offers a candle designed to capture the feeling of drinking tequila in the rain to immerse you in the tequila-drinking experience even further. It's the perfect gift for tequila lovers who want their homes to embody this signature scent of agave.
El Tesoro
Recommended by Nikki Bonkowski, El Tesoro has similar offerings to our other front-runners: blanco, reposado, añejo, and extra añejo. What sets it apart, however, is the commitment to craft and quality. El Tesoro's tequila is all crafted at La Alteña distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. Founded in 1937 by Don Felipe Camarena, the distillery is still family-run using the same processes and traditions today as it did more than 80 years ago. The resulting product is authentic, time-tested, and — most importantly — tasty. As one reviewer wrote, "It's like nothing I've had before."
The bright flavor of the blanco — with tasting notes of slow-roasted agave, citrus, and pepper — is ideal for savoring neat. Like most blanco tequilas, it showcases the agave flavor in its purest form (compared to aged tequilas). Some even consider it a "benchmarking bottle" of tequila, setting the standard in a very competitive category. In addition to the blanco and the other core products, El Tesoro also has an extensive collection of limited edition tequilas, ranging from anniversary bottles to single-barrel reposados.
Siete Leguas
Siete Leguas' motto is to "prioritize quality over quantity" — and that commitment can be tasted in every sip. With just three tequilas to choose from — blanco, reposado, and añejo — the brand has a limited offering, but one that has been perfected.
The Siete Legaus blanco is beloved by tequila enthusiasts for its additive-free formulation and well-balanced flavor. It's also widely considered a bottle that's a good bang for your buck, with some even suggesting it's slightly underpriced for the quality. It has a smooth and intense taste, with the sweetness of cooked agave and hints of herbs like mint.
The reposado is aged for eight months, giving it an amber hue and light caramel and vanilla tasting notes. Aged for 24 months, the añejo is full-bodied and boasts more intense flavors from aging, like cherry and orange notes that are absorbed from the barrels. While the blanco is probably the most popular (and most affordable) option from Siete Leguas, you can't go wrong with any of its spirits — or any of our other favorite cheap tequilas.
G4
G4 prides itself on combining traditional craft with modern innovation. The result is a wide range of flavorful tequilas perfect for enjoying straight — but also on the rocks, in cocktails, and any other variation of your choice.
With nine different tequilas, G4 has something for everyone. The brand's blanco is earthy with hints of minerals, highlighting the taste of the local spring water and rainwater used in its exclusive recipe. Black pepper, citrus, and floral notes complement the cooked agave, creating a crisp and clean tequila that is a crowd-pleaser — though some find the pepper flavor to be a bit too bold.
On the other end of the spectrum, the extra añejo tequila is aged seven years in a mix of whiskey barrels and French oak wine barrels, delivering a tequila with unique notes of leather, caramelized toffee, and brown butter. All of G4's tequilas are made using traditional methods perfected over four generations, so you really can't go wrong. What it really boils down to is personal preference, explained Nikki Bonkowski. "Once you learn your own palate by trying out new brands and sipping across the board of flavor, then you'll start to learn which brands are best for you specifically; what profiles of flavors you tend to lean towards," she said.
Nock
With four variations to choose from, Nock is perfect for those looking for a clean and crisp spirit. "Tequilas are legally permitted to contain a small amount of additives for consistency, to create a smooth mouthfeel, to add a bit of sweetness, or color the spirit. These additives aren't necessarily noted on the labels and have sparked a lot of controversy in the industry," explained Lisa Belczyk. "It's a personal choice if you choose to seek out additive-free tequilas; some people enjoy the flavor or texture enhancement the additives bring, while others want to experience the pure flavors of the agave and tequila-making process without interference."
For those who fall into the latter camp, Nock's tequilas are all additive free. The blanco is earthy and triple-distilled with notes of fresh-cut grass and citrus on the palate. And while it ranks high among experts and tequila lovers alike, the reposado seems to be the one to beat. Aged in American white oak barrels, the reposado has a light straw-like color and tastes of salted caramel and vanilla. Like other añejos, Nock's version has sweeter, more intense flavors of vanilla and dried fruit. They also have a cristalino tequila, which has been filtered through charcoal to create a complex flavor, blending elements of the añejo and blanco to create something totally new.
Olmeca Altos
All Olmeca Altos tequilas are crafted from 100% blue agave grown in Mexico, giving it the signature herbaceous, earthy flavor. This authentic spirit comes in three variants — plata, reposado, and añejo — that have been showered with awards and accolades. Though the plata was voted the best tequila for margaritas according to a 2023 poll, it's also well-suited for drinking straight thanks to its sweet citrus flavors. The reposado (the most distinguished of the trio) has a grapefruit and orange-y aroma and citrus tasting notes. Last but not least, the añejo is aged in small barrels for a more intense flavor.
While tequila fans seem to agree this is a high-quality tequila, it's even better when you consider the price. At less than $30 for a 750-milliliter bottle, it offers a lot of value for your money compared to other pricier brands. For those who don't like drinking tequila straight, Olmeca Altos also has ready-to-serve margaritas in classic lime and strawberry flavors.
Terralta
Felipe Camarena and his two sons, Alan and Luis, are no strangers to tequila. Owners of El Pandillo distillery that also produces G4 tequila, this newer brand has something different to offer. Terralta — which translates to "high land" in English — has a bold, mineral flavor in all of its six tequilas. This unique taste is thanks to the deep well water used in the creation of the spirits, sourced from nearly 500 feet underground.
The brand has two blancos, a reposado, and four añejo variations. All tequilas rank remarkably well among both experts and enthusiasts, so there's really no wrong choice for drinking straight. Consider the blanco 110 for a tangy, peppery tequila with little sweetness. For those more inclined toward sweeter spirits, opt for the extra añejo with hints of vanilla, butterscotch, and caramel. As Jim McCourt said, "There are no strict rules with tequila ... it's really up to your individual preference."
Pasote
Pasote's tequilas are inspired by the fierceness of Aztec warriors — and the corresponding flavor is unsurprisingly bold and powerful. Produced at El Pandillo distillery along with G4 and Terralta, this tequila is of the same supreme quality.
One reviewer claimed that "Pasote may be the best blanco I've ever had," and many others agree. It also gets high marks across the board from experts, thanks to its complexity, full body, and potent agave flavor and aroma.
The reposado has notes of coconut, vanilla, and oak for a sweeter taste than the blanco. Pasote also has an añejo and extra añejo that get progressively more intense, along with a still strength blanco that is stronger in both flavor and alcohol content than its counterpart.
"A blanco, plata, or silver tequila will allow the aromas and flavors of the agave plant to be at the forefront," said Lisa Belczyk. "Reposado, añejo, and extra añejo will have varying levels of wood-derived flavors such as oak, vanilla, coconut, and potentially tannins added into the sipping experience."
Tapatío
Crafted at La Alteña distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, all of Tapatío's tequilas have the signature highlands blue agave flavor. This distillery has been producing tequila for nearly a century, and the blanco was one of the first available when it was first made in 1940. It has stayed true to these traditional methods over the years for tequila that is both authentic and widely appreciated.
Tapatío has a repertoire similar to other high-end producers, with two blancos, a reposado, añejo, and extra añejo to choose from. The blanco is smooth with hints of anise, citrus, and cinnamon. Because of its affordability, many might assume it's a tequila best for mixing. While it tastes great in a margarita or other tequila cocktail, it can hold its own as a tequila to drink straight, too (and there are other tequilas we'd recommend for a killer margarita).
The other expressions are equally impressive, with the reposado boasting notes of caramel, oak, and smoke. The añejo is aged for 18 months — six months more than required — to create a complex flavor of vanilla, citrus, and dried chilis. The extra añejo is aged for a whopping 15 years, creating an intensity of flavor that can be hard to find otherwise, with notes of sandalwood, citrus, and herbs like sage and thyme. The extensive aging process, however, also comes with a hefty price tag — unlike the blanco, which offers a lot of value.
Tres Agave
"The margarita is consistently one of the bestselling cocktails in the country, so I think up until the past few years, a lot of folks viewed tequila as simply an ingredient in this widely popular drink and not something to enjoy solo," said Lisa Belczyk. But don't make that mistake with Tres Agave.
Tres Agave tequila is the perfect entry point for those looking to drink tequila straight. With just three expressions to choose from — blanco, reposado, and añejo — this brand offers approachable, affordable, and high-quality spirits.
The blanco has the most prominent agave taste, complemented by tasting notes of citrus and pear. Like all Tres Agave spirits, it is organic, additive free, and made with slow-roasted agave (just one of many things you can do with the agave plant). The reposado has a slightly more muted agave flavor because of the aging process but is rounded out by tropical fruit flavors and subtle notes of oak from the barrel. Finally, the añejo is aged for 18 months to create a robust, multi-layered flavor. Though they might not top the charts in complexity or flavor, Tres Agaves tequilas are a respectable, mid-priced option that tastes great solo or mixed.
Cimarrón
You only have two choices when it comes to Cimarrón tequila: blanco or reposado. Both dry tequilas are 100% additive free and made using agave grown in Mexico's highlands. Produced by Tequileña distillery under the guidance of Master Distiller Enrique Fonseca, they are made using high-quality ingredients and traditional processes.
The blanco is well-balanced, with a prominent agave flavor along with hints of citrus and pear. The reposado is characterized as "crisp and lively," with the usual tasting notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and spices. What's less expected in this aged tequila are notes of Parmesan cheese and green onions, giving it a distinct flavor that stands out from other reposado varieties.
While the taste of both of these expressions is impressive, what really draws enthusiasts to this brand is the value. As one reviewer put it, "Cimarrón [blanco] is one of the greatest tequilas ever for the price. It's almost unbelievably good for how cheap it is."