Turn Frozen Fries Into A Crave-Worthy Snack With This Canned Food

Craving a midday bite but short on time? With food delivery fees at extreme highs, convenience foods like frozen and canned goods might be your best bet. One worthy option is the pairing of frozen fries and canned chili, a duo that is satisfying, inexpensive, and easy. Making it is simple: Lightly season fries before baking them in an oven or air fryer, according to package directions. Heat up a can of chili in a pot on the stove or in the microwave with an appropriate container. Finally, top the fries with chili.

A snack like this is easy to customize. Keep things light with a smaller portion or upgrade your serving to a whole meal or shareable platter. Try replacing classic fries with crinkle cut for added texture or use sweet potato fries for extra fiber. Those mindful of their salt intake can opt for a low-sodium variation. If you prefer to pass on red meat, try a turkey-based or vegetarian chili.

For even more flavor, dress up your chili with extra ingredients. A scoop of sour cream, a handful of shredded cheddar, and a sprinkle of green onions are a crave-worthy start. You can also try adding chopped onions and bell peppers for some extra freshness. (If you're not usually a fan of canned chili and are looking for a quality one, read Mashed's ranking of canned chili brands that puts options ranging from Trader Joe's to Steak 'n Shake to the test.)

