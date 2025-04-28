7 Best And 5 Worst Steaks To Buy At Costco, According To Reviews
While Costco is revered for its bulk buys of household staples like toilet paper and dishwasher detergent and big-ticket items like televisions and appliances, some may overlook them in another category in which they excel: groceries. While their produce, baked goods, and frozen dinners are all amazing deals, there's another area where they excel — the meat department.
Costco is overflowing with deals on high-quality proteins like chicken, pork, and fish. Their steak selection is also impressive — so impressive, in fact, that it almost reaches the point of being overwhelming. The staggering quantities, plentiful cuts, and different USDA grades can create a bit of decision paralysis. But we're here to take the guesswork out of shopping for steak at Costco.
After reading customer feedback, subreddit threads, discussion boards, and watching YouTube and TikTok reviews, we rounded up the best steaks Costco has to offer — and a selection of ones to avoid on your next shopping trip.
Best: Boneless Ribeye Cap Steaks
The boneless ribeye caps are almost unanimously reviewers' favorite Costco steak. The ribeye cap is an often hard-to-find cut of steak found on the outside of a prime rib roast. It's equally tender and flavorful (especially when cooked in a pan), combining the best traits of other fan-favorite steaks like the regular ribeye and tenderloin.
Available at Costco as a seasonal offering, the ribeye cap steak delivers "the best bang for your buck," according to one reviewer. But it's not only the value that makes these steaks so sought-after. Costco's ribeye cap steaks are beautifully marbled for maximum flavor. The marbling also ensures the steak is tender, creating that coveted melt-in-your-mouth bite.
The steak is so revered among Costco lovers that one reviewer even contemplated getting a membership just to purchase these elusive ribeye cap steaks. The only thing that could make them any better? They can be found at a lower price than the regular ribeye, which many consider to be of lesser quality.
Worst: Top Round Steak
Top round steak, also known as London broil, can be found for a steal at Costco (prices vary by location, but we saw some under $8 per pound). This cut is typically more affordable because it's less tender than steaks like ribeye or filet mignon — but that doesn't mean it can't be equally tasty.
But part of the problem with Costco's top round is that, like most Costco steaks, it is blade tenderized. Because of this technique, the meat should be cooked to at least an internal temperature of 145 degrees to prevent food-borne illness. The problem? Because top round is inherently tough, it should be cooked on the grill or under the broiler to medium rare doneness. That means the steak's internal temperature would only reach about 130 degrees Fahrenheit and potentially not kill all harmful bacteria. While you can risk it and eat this steak less cooked, Costco puts a disclaimer right on the package about the impact of blade tenderization — so do so at your own risk.
Best: Prime Tri-tip
Tri-tip steak is exactly what the name suggests; these steaks are cut from the very tip of the sirloin, creating a triangle shape. Known for its rich flavor and lower fat content, it's a steak that is ideal for those looking for a high-protein, low-fat addition to their diet.
Costco's prime tri-tip is beloved for its beautiful marbling. Though the tri-tip seems to be a regional offering – customers in New England, the Southeast, and Michigan express having difficulty sourcing this cut – those who can get their hands on it have nothing but great things to say. "The Costco near me has prime tri-tip. It's worth the extra money if your Costco has it. I can't even eat regular tri-tip after having the prime. Amazing," said one Reddit review. Try cooking it on the grill for a delicious smoky flavor, sear the steak, and roast it in the oven for a tender, flavor-packed preparation, or try another of these 13 ways to cook the perfect steak.
Worst: Tomahawk Steaks
Known for their size and large, handle-shaped bone, tomahawks are statement-making steaks. Featuring a mix of ribeye, ribeye cap, and the complexus, they are rich, flavorful, and tender — which also makes them highly coveted. And while they may taste delicious and look impressive on the plate, Costco's tomahawk steaks aren't the best option if you're looking for something economical.
One Reddit reviewer explained, "I buy them on the regular. I frequently remove the bone before cooking, so figured I'd weigh them. 15% total weight on average is the bone." While paying some extra for bones comes with the territory when choosing a bone-in cut, you're paying a hefty premium when purchasing the tomahawks. Opt instead for a different bone-in cut with smaller bones for a more budget-conscious choice.
Even if you're willing to pay the extra, reviews are mixed on the quality of these Costco cuts. "I've done these multiple times, the flavor is just meh," said one reviewer.
Best: A5 Wagyu Strip Steaks
Wagyu steak is coveted for its unparalleled marbling, which is the result of the cattle being fed a very specific diet. While "melt in your mouth" meat is usually just used as a figure of speech, it's actually true for this decadent steak; its fat has a lower melting point than human body temps, meaning it literally melts in your mouth when you take a bite.
Alongside its amazing taste and texture, Wagyu is also better for you than many other steaks. It's filled with monounsaturated fats, omega-3s, and omega-6s that can help improve heart health, fight inflammation, and increase energy.
While the benefits of this steak are clear, the price tag isn't for the faint of heart. At over $150 per pound, it's a steep investment — but one that many reviewers think is worth it. Nearly 650 people have given this luxurious steak a 5-star rating on Costco's website, with rave feedback ranging from "I am totally pleased beyond expectations. I regret having waited so long to make the investment" to "The steak was absolutely delicious. So tender ... it almost melts in your mouth."
Worst: Boneless Ribeye Steaks
While the ribeye cap steaks are arguably Costco's most coveted, the regular boneless ribeyes aren't as impressive. "Maybe it's just bad luck, but my Costco ribeyes have always been on the tough side with crazy dense and rubbery fat that is unpleasant to chew. They always look great with lovely marbling, but the end result has been underwhelming," one reviewer said.
While Costco's ribeye steaks aren't bad per se, they aren't wowing many on the flavor front and are majorly lacking in value (which is Costco's main claim to fame). The pre-cut ribeye steaks are about 25% more expensive than the whole ribeye roasts. All you have to do is buy the whole primal cut, slice it into individual portions, and you've got yourself a fridge full of the same ribeye steaks for a fraction of the price.
Best: Filet Mignon
Filet mignon is widely regarded as one of the best cuts of steak thanks to its tenderness and mild flavor. But because it comes from the small tenderloin muscle, it can cost a pretty penny because of limited quantities. Luckily, retailers like Costco not only help make it more cost-effective but also deliver a high-quality steak that even connoisseurs would enjoy.
One Reddit review praised Costco's filet mignon, saying, "Nice marbleing [sic], tender and good flavor. I wouldn't hesitate to buy them from Costco again." Another added, "You're very unlikely to find anything comparable in price/value." One even claimed that the filet mignon is the best steak available at Costco — and many others seem inclined to agree. It is the top-reviewed steak available on Costco's website, with 4.9 out of 5 stars and just under 80 5-star reviews.
While the pre-cut filet mignons deliver on taste, they're still an investment (especially compared to more affordable steaks or other proteins like chicken or pork). To make it more affordable, you can opt to purchase a full tenderloin instead and butcher your own to save a few bucks; the peeled tenderloin, however, is actually a different product that's a bit more thanks to the extra butchering required, so be sure to carefully check what you're buying.
Worst: Choice Bone-In Prime Rib
The issue with Costco's bone-in prime rib isn't the steak itself — it's the price. It has a similar price per pound to the boneless prime rib (one review quoted the bone-in cost at $12.59 per pound, but the boneless at $12.79 in North Carolina.), but the bones account for a lot more weight. When you compare the two in price for actual meat, the bone-in prime rib ends up costing a pretty penny compared to the boneless.
While the boneless costs slightly more, you're actually getting a lot more meat for your money; the bones typically make up 15% to 30% of the total weight of the bone-in variety. If you really want the bones, whether for presentation or taste, try this Costco steak hack: ask the butcher for a rack of the ribs separately and tie them on when roasting your prime rib to save some money.
In addition to the questionable costs, the USDA Choice prime rib leaves a little bit to be desired when it comes to flavor. "You will see a big difference in taste and texture between prime and choice. I've tried both and have always been disappointed in choice," said one review. If you're looking for prime rib for your next occasion, splurge for the USDA Prime cut instead to make sure your meal is top quality, and try preparing it using a tried-and-true recipe like Bobby Flay's.
Best: Prime New York Strip Steak
Costco cuts their steaks thick — around an inch to an inch and a half — giving them a hearty, steakhouse feel. The portions are so large, in fact, that many people share the steaks to stretch their servings further. The thick cut also allows you to brown the exterior without overcooking the steak, making it easier to keep the middle at your preferred level of doneness.
While you can opt for Costco's Choice New York strips instead of the Prime to save some money, you get what you pay for. The Prime steaks have more marbling, defined muscle fibers, and added flavor. When choosing your steaks, look for a lighter red color for more tenderness and plenty of marbled fat. They're so good that one reviewer commented that they "Haven't had a bad steak yet [after buying them twice a month]! It's hard to rationalize going for a steak dinner when we can cook it awesome at home."
Best: Top Sirloin
Costco's top sirloin is the perfect middle ground between great price, great flavor, and great nutrition. Often recommended for those watching their calories, top sirloin is packed with protein but has very little fat, making this lean steak an ideal choice for dieters. And for just $10.49 per pound in certain stores (pricing varies by region), it's a steal compared to other highly regarded Costco steaks like ribeye or filet mignon that have a much higher price tag.
Because it is so lean, it's important to cook it properly to maximize its flavor and tenderness. While you can cook it on the grill, you can also broil it for a less hands-on method. If you decide to grill, just be sure to avoid the most common steak pitfalls. You can always sear it in a cast-iron skillet to get a nice crunch on the outside while the interior remains juicy and cooked to your preferred doneness. Whichever method you choose, the top sirloin won't disappoint. One reviewer summed up their experience with Costco's top sirloin nicely: "Top sirloin from Costco is my go to for steak night. Fantastic flavour and value."
Worst: Inside Skirt Steak
Costco has two skirt steak varieties with drastically different prices, which has caused confusion for some shoppers. Outside skirt steak is a long, thick steak that comes from the diaphragm and is known for its tenderness and flavor. These sought-after qualities come with a higher price tag, with some people reporting prices of $17.99 at their local store.
Inside skirt steak, however, comes from the cow's abdominal muscle and is typically tough and chewy. Understandably, this means it usually goes for a much more affordable price, but not all customers know how to look out for this important distinction.
At Costco, many people think they're just getting a great deal on outside skirt steak when they see the low prices. One Reddit reviewer wrote, "For everyone saying your local skirt steak is half the price just know, you probably are buying inside skirt, which is cheaper and tougher. Outside skirt has always been more expensive." Be sure to carefully read the label and make sure you know what you're buying. After all — you get what you pay for.
Best: Flank Steak
Almost all of Costco's pre-cut steaks are blade-tenderized, which is a point of contention among many customers. While some are unfazed by this practice of piercing the meat with needles to make it more tender, others are skeptical because it can introduce bacteria that may lead to food-borne illness if not cooked properly — which is why Costco has a note on their label that all steaks should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees (meaning all steaks should be cooked to about medium-well).
Costco's flank steak, however, is one of the few that they don't blade tenderize. This opens up the door to any level of doneness, making the flank steak as versatile as it is tasty. The lean steak has a slightly chewier texture than fattier cuts, but it has a rich, beefy flavor that shines in simple preparations; "I buy this meat every time I go to Costco. I add some dry spice to it and sauté it in butter. Simple and delicious!" one reviewer shared.
Methodology
To determine the best and worst steaks to buy at Costco, we read Reddit threads, user reviews, and customer ratings on Costco's website. We looked at overall quality, price, and value — as well as common feedback about taste, tenderness, and ease of cooking. Posts across social platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and food forums were reviewed to gauge firsthand reactions to preparation and flavor, while customer comments on review aggregators helped highlight recurring praise or complaints. We also considered factors like blade tenderization, marbling, and how each cut performs across different prep methods, from grilling to pan-searing. While preferences naturally vary, certain steaks stood out as consistent favorites, while others raised enough red flags to land on the avoid list.