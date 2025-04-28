7 Best And 5 Worst Steaks To Buy At Costco, According To Reviews

While Costco is revered for its bulk buys of household staples like toilet paper and dishwasher detergent and big-ticket items like televisions and appliances, some may overlook them in another category in which they excel: groceries. While their produce, baked goods, and frozen dinners are all amazing deals, there's another area where they excel — the meat department.

Costco is overflowing with deals on high-quality proteins like chicken, pork, and fish. Their steak selection is also impressive — so impressive, in fact, that it almost reaches the point of being overwhelming. The staggering quantities, plentiful cuts, and different USDA grades can create a bit of decision paralysis. But we're here to take the guesswork out of shopping for steak at Costco.

After reading customer feedback, subreddit threads, discussion boards, and watching YouTube and TikTok reviews, we rounded up the best steaks Costco has to offer — and a selection of ones to avoid on your next shopping trip.