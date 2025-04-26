What Happened To MOSH Protein Bars After Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Founded by mother-and-son duo Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, MOSH, aka the Brain Brand, launched in September 2021 on World Alzheimer's Day to commemorate lives lost to the disease. The loss of a close relative (Shriver's father and Schwarzenegger's grandfather) from Alzheimer's in 2011 initially motivated them to form the company, particularly after Shriver learned that nearly half of all Alzheimer's cases can be prevented by addressing lifestyle factors (via The Conversation). Shriver was also motivated after years of struggling to find a suitably healthy, low-sugar protein bar (after all, many protein bars can be astonishingly shady about their health claims).

Advertisement

As a result, their goal became to create a protein bar that helps with brain health and function, as Schwarzenegger explained when pitching their product on Season 15, Episode 22 of "Shark Tank." He stated in the episode, "MOSH is a protein bar made specifically for your brain. We are loaded with 12 to 13 grams of protein and we have ingredients that support a healthy brain like Omega-3s, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3, and functional mushrooms like lion's mane, ashwagandha [and it's] non-GMO, gluten free, [and] high in fiber" (via YouTube).

The protein bars come in various flavors, including chocolate brownie crunch, cookie dough crunch, and lemon white chocolate crunch. While these bars may not be among the best foods we've seen on "Shark Tank," guest Shark Candace Nelson found the latter bar particularly delightful for its flavor and texture.

Advertisement