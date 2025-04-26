What Happened To MOSH Protein Bars After Shark Tank?
Founded by mother-and-son duo Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, MOSH, aka the Brain Brand, launched in September 2021 on World Alzheimer's Day to commemorate lives lost to the disease. The loss of a close relative (Shriver's father and Schwarzenegger's grandfather) from Alzheimer's in 2011 initially motivated them to form the company, particularly after Shriver learned that nearly half of all Alzheimer's cases can be prevented by addressing lifestyle factors (via The Conversation). Shriver was also motivated after years of struggling to find a suitably healthy, low-sugar protein bar (after all, many protein bars can be astonishingly shady about their health claims).
As a result, their goal became to create a protein bar that helps with brain health and function, as Schwarzenegger explained when pitching their product on Season 15, Episode 22 of "Shark Tank." He stated in the episode, "MOSH is a protein bar made specifically for your brain. We are loaded with 12 to 13 grams of protein and we have ingredients that support a healthy brain like Omega-3s, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3, and functional mushrooms like lion's mane, ashwagandha [and it's] non-GMO, gluten free, [and] high in fiber" (via YouTube).
The protein bars come in various flavors, including chocolate brownie crunch, cookie dough crunch, and lemon white chocolate crunch. While these bars may not be among the best foods we've seen on "Shark Tank," guest Shark Candace Nelson found the latter bar particularly delightful for its flavor and texture.
How much did MOSH Protein Bars ask investors for on Shark Tank?
Prior to their presentation on "Shark Tank," MOSH had spent over two years on the digital market, surpassing $10 million in revenue and having grossed $675,000 the prior month alone. The mother-son team shared that MOSH had a total of five full-time employees (though Patrick Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver refused a salary) and 11,000 monthly subscribers. Their funding came from a combination of personal funding, family and friend investors, and Series A funding, adding up to $6.5 million in investments prior to appearing on the show. Schwarzenegger and Shriver entered the Tank earnestly asking for an investment of $500,000, which they planned to use to further break into grocery retail. In return, the team offered investors a 2% stake, equating to a $25 million valuation. The Sharks seemed apprehensive about the investment, though they voiced their appreciation of the cause.
Though Schwarzenegger admitted that MOSH had yet to turn a profit, he emphasized that this was because of MOSH's pricey but shrewd marketing strategy, putting upwards of $150,000 towards advertising every month. He crunched the numbers, detailing that each bar only requires $0.93 to make but sells for $2.99 on average and would be priced at $3.39 in stores. Meanwhile, Shriver took a more emotional approach, sharing that Alzheimer's disproportionately affects women and claiming that ⅔ of people with Alzheimer's are women, as are ⅔ of caregivers.
Did any of the Sharks invest in MOSH Protein Bars?
In response to Patrick Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's pitch, most of the Sharks were empathetic but doubtful, with guest Shark Candace Nelson opening the investment round with, "I see the vision, and I am so here for it because I have so many friends who have been touched by Alzheimer's," before countering that the amount they were seeking was a "staggering valuation, just from an Investor's perspective. How can I expect to get a return on a $25 million valuation?" (via YouTube).
Daymond John and Mark Cuban echoed the sentiment, with Cuban adding, "The mission's phenomenal. The problem is that you picked protein bars ... one of the most competitive industries ever." Meanwhile veteran Shark Kevin O'Leary took a tougher approach, stating, "I think everybody's going to have a tough time on this valuation. I don't think it's worth $25 million. I don't like your strategy for retail. Retail in this space is brutal. Getting shelf space is beyond brutal."
However, one Shark, Lori Greiner, put forth an offer, asking for a 6% stake in exchange for $500,000. Shriver encouraged Schwarzenegger to handle the negotiation of the deal, stating "I'll leave this to the business major." Schwarzenegger countered with a 3.5% stake, while Greiner returned with a 5% counter offer. After some ongoing negotiations (with commentary from the other Sharks), they agreed on $500,000 in exchange for 3.5% equity and 1.5% in advisory shares, which came from Shriver and Schwarzenegger's personal shares.
MOSH Protein Bars after Shark Tank
Shortly after the MOSH Protein Bars episode of "Shark Tank" aired, Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger received pushback for coming on the show at all. Certain viewers were upset that two affluent contestants who had access to other means of funding made it onto the stage. One Reddit user commented, "Why didn't Daymond complain that they were taking a spot from a poor entrepreneur? I hated this." Another remarked, "Both are already rich and famous, why did they appear on Shark Tank?"
Despite the controversy, the pair still managed to walk away with a $500,000 investment. Shortly after the release of their episode, Shriver spoke with People about her time on "Shark Tank," sharing that her son was a longtime fan of the show and that she "wanted to start a protein bar that had a mission and a purpose" after her years of advocating for Alzheimer's and prioritizing a healthy lifestyle.
One month after their episode premiered, Shriver and Schwarzenegger excitedly shared in an Instagram reel that they were rebranding their bars with new packaging and an upgraded formula, dubbing it "MOSH 2.0." The new packaging featured the company's revamped tagline, "Brain + Body Fuel." The relaunch also made them the first food product to include Cognizin Citicoline in its Signature Brain Blend, a branded supplement variation of the brain chemical citicoline, which supports cognitive function.
Is MOSH Protein Bars still in business?
MOSH is still in business and continuing to expand its reach, having released limited-edition flavors like white chocolate raspberry and mint chocolate crunch as recently as October 2024. As of this writing, the company offers seven flavors, sold individually and in bulk, with the option to purchase pre-built variety packs and build-your-own bundles. Some of the brand's most popular flavors include peanut butter chocolate crunch and blueberry almond crunch. The company has leaned into being "Shark Tank" alumni, adding the phrase "As Seen On Shark Tank" to its box sets. Previously, Patrick Schwarzenegger had highlighted that the bars were gluten-free, fiber-rich, and non-GMO. On top of these traits, the bars are now also labeled as being low-carb and keto.
On "Shark Tank," the mother-son team stated that they planned on using the angel investor's funds to help support their in-store launch. At the time, MOSH was only available in nine stores, and investors, particularly Kevin O'Leary, doubted that MOSH would be able to get shelf space, with Candace Nelson stating that the industry is "really crowded." Despite this, the company's store locator now indicates that MOSH is for sale in over 500 stores and counting across the U.S., as well as on Amazon and the MOSH website.
The company's generous upfront investments, early success, and overall highly reviewed product (4 out of 5 stars on Amazon across all products) can be credited for its success. As for MOSH's profitability, neither Shriver nor Schwarzenegger have commented on this since the episode's release.
What's next for MOSH Protein Bars?
Since MOSH's summer 2024 rebrand, the company has launched limited-time flavors, found a home in a plethora of stores, and partnered with new collaborators. On top of that, the heart of MOSH's mission statement revolves around Alzheimer's research, and the company has donated over $180,000 to the Women's Alzheimer's Movement (WAM), an organization founded by MOSH cofounder Maria Shriver. She continues to stay heavily active in the Alzheimer's community, serving as a Strategic Partner on Women's Health and Alzheimer's at Cleveland Clinic.
Meanwhile, in addition to being an actor (like on Season 3 of "The White Lotus"), cofounder Patrick Schwarzenegger continues to be the entrepreneurial spirit behind MOSH. He has also invested in various other food wellness products, including Liquid IV, MUD/WTR, and Super Coffee.
Even with their busy schedules, the pair continues to make time for MOSH. Though MOSH hasn't announced any new launches as of this writing, Schwarzenegger revealed in a 2023 interview with Fitt Insider that he's confident the brand is just getting started, making clear that although protein bars will continue to stay MOSH's main focus, there's plenty to come. He stated, "We trademarked The Brain Brand with the hopes of one day having a slew of product lines that support brain health, like supplements, powders, and more alongside the bars." In the meantime, check out our list of other protein bars that are worth buying, from Barebells to GoMacro.