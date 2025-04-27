The Smoked Meat Legacy That Made Kansas City A BBQ Icon
Along with legendary barbecue hotspots like Memphis and Austin, Kansas City, Missouri, is home to some of the best barbecue in the nation. Each top barbecue region in the U.S. has its own distinctive traits and Kansas City is no exception. Kansas City-style barbecue dates back to the early 20th century when an African-American chef and entrepreneur named Henry Perry opened up a barbecue stand. He smoked his meat over oak and hickory wood before handing over newspaper-wrapped hot and tangy cuts to customers. His star ingredients included pork and beef as well as wild game like raccoon. That stand later became Perry's Barbecue, a sit-down restaurant.
Perry's choice to smoke his fare over mixed wood became a key characteristic of Kansas City barbecue, an approach that is still used today. Despite the Jim Crow era he lived through, Perry attracted a diverse audience, drawing in patrons from neighboring states. Perry would eventually earn the title "Father of Kansas City barbecue." Though Perry's restaurant closed when he died of pneumonia in 1940, his employee, Charlie Bryant, reopened the spot. Charlie's brother, Arthur, eventually took over the restaurant, changing the name from Perry's Barbecue to Arthur Bryant's Barbeque.
The restaurant still serves smoked meat today and is inspired by Perry's celebrated techniques. More than 100 years since the original stall opened, Perry was posthumously welcomed into the American Royal BBQ Hall of Fame. A Kansas City-wide holiday is dedicated to him, making every July 3rd from 2020 onward Henry Perry Day.
What makes Kansas City barbecue so special?
Kansas City is home to some of the best barbecue restaurants in the U.S. Aside from its blended wood smoke methods, Kansas City barbecue offers unique characteristics, including choice of meat. While raccoon and opossum may no longer typically be on the menu, Kansas City-style barbecue doesn't shy away from an array of proteins like beef, chicken, salmon, pork, and lamb. The meat also carries a balanced smoky and sweet taste, partially thanks to its classic dry rub which gives the dish a more complex flavor. The rub can include black pepper, garlic, cayenne, paprika, dry mustard, and brown sugar. Traditional Kansas City-style barbecue sauce, an essential component that really sets it apart from other regional styles, adds a tangy, sweet flavor, thanks to components like vinegar, tomatoes, molasses, and spices.
Ultimately, it comes down to how the barbecue is served. For it to be authentic to Kansas City, the meat needs to be charred and smokey. The charred ends mixed with a fatty cut make for the ultimate bite in Missouri. Though sides may vary, baked beans, coleslaw, corn on the cob, fries, macaroni and cheese, and potato salad are all worthy traditional options. To top it off, along with over 100 dedicated barbecue establishments, Kansas City is home to the most barbecue festivals on Earth, including the American Royal World Series of Barbecue, the largest in the world.