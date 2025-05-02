Why This Maine Harbor Becomes A Seafood Lover's Paradise Every Summer

If you're looking for a breezy, coastal getaway where you can enjoy some delicious, fresh-caught seafood, Bar Harbor, Maine, is the place to be. Located on Mount Desert Island just off the state's coastline, Bar Harbor is a touristy hub for those who want to enjoy a classic lobster roll or some shellfish while taking in mountain views and watching the surf for dolphins, whales, and other marine life.

Make sure you plan your trip for the appropriate time of year, though. Some Bar Harbor eateries are only open during certain months (usually from spring until autumn), likely due to both tourist activity and the availability of certain seafood staples. Summer is the peak time to visit this charming island town, as the cool northern climate gives way to warm, sunny days from June until August, when temperatures hover right around 70 degrees Fahrenheit. This is also when lobster, a seafood mainstay (or "Maine-stay," if you will), is at peak abundance.

When we named Bar Harbor one of the U.S. cities with the best seafood, we highlighted a few establishments that are worth checking out, like The Travelin Lobster — the town's highest-rated restaurant on Tripadvisor. This beloved eatery located on Route 102 usually opens each May and is known for its namesake crustacean, with reviewers on both Tripadvisor and Yelp singing the praises of its lobster roll and lobster mac and cheese. Other offerings include a crab melt, a basket of steamed mussels or clams, and from the menu's "Raw Bar" section, The Bay Tower, which comes with 12 oysters, a chilled lobster, six crab claws, and a six-piece jumbo shrimp cocktail.

