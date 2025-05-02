Why This Maine Harbor Becomes A Seafood Lover's Paradise Every Summer
If you're looking for a breezy, coastal getaway where you can enjoy some delicious, fresh-caught seafood, Bar Harbor, Maine, is the place to be. Located on Mount Desert Island just off the state's coastline, Bar Harbor is a touristy hub for those who want to enjoy a classic lobster roll or some shellfish while taking in mountain views and watching the surf for dolphins, whales, and other marine life.
Make sure you plan your trip for the appropriate time of year, though. Some Bar Harbor eateries are only open during certain months (usually from spring until autumn), likely due to both tourist activity and the availability of certain seafood staples. Summer is the peak time to visit this charming island town, as the cool northern climate gives way to warm, sunny days from June until August, when temperatures hover right around 70 degrees Fahrenheit. This is also when lobster, a seafood mainstay (or "Maine-stay," if you will), is at peak abundance.
When we named Bar Harbor one of the U.S. cities with the best seafood, we highlighted a few establishments that are worth checking out, like The Travelin Lobster — the town's highest-rated restaurant on Tripadvisor. This beloved eatery located on Route 102 usually opens each May and is known for its namesake crustacean, with reviewers on both Tripadvisor and Yelp singing the praises of its lobster roll and lobster mac and cheese. Other offerings include a crab melt, a basket of steamed mussels or clams, and from the menu's "Raw Bar" section, The Bay Tower, which comes with 12 oysters, a chilled lobster, six crab claws, and a six-piece jumbo shrimp cocktail.
More places to find seasonal (and year-round) seafood in Bar Harbor
Another highlight of Bar Harbor's culinary scene is Galyn's, located on the north end of Main Street. Tripadvisor reviews of this classy, sit-down restaurant applaud its fresh haddock sandwich, crab cakes, and sautéed scallops. Its 2025 season began on April 22.
Bar Harbor is also home to many other casual establishments, like West Street Cafe, which opened for the season on April 24, 2025, and is located on the corner of West Street and Rodick Street. Tripadvisor reviews praise this restaurant's clam chowder and its whole-lobster dinners, with one patron writing that their server "walked [them] through the process of cracking the lobster." Its menu also offers classics like fish and chips, or you can spring for the Shore Dinner, which comes with a 1¼-pound lobster, a cup of clam chowder, fries, coleslaw, and blueberry pie — the most famous pie from the state of Maine.
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cottage Street in the downtown area is another must-try. It's open year-round and boasts large portions, with the website stating, "[T]he prices are even better." Its fish sandwiches, lobster rolls, and chowders are some of its selected highlights, and in particular, Yelp reviewers love its blackened haddock sandwich and seafood sampler. There's also at least one blueberry ale on tap, which is fitting considering that wild blueberries are Maine's official state fruit. Whether you're on the hunt for perfect lobster or just want a refreshing seaside vacation this summer, you can't beat Bar Harbor.