Nestled In An Arizona Mountain City Is A Breakfast Spot Worth Visiting

Those unfamiliar with the state of Arizona might assume it's mostly a flat, sun-scorched expanse of red earth. Certain regions of the state certainly fit this description — like parts of the Sonoran Desert, which covers much of the state's southern half — but many areas of Arizona are quite mountainous and lush, like those surrounding the city of Flagstaff. Founded in 1881 and situated along the well-traveled Route 66 just 10 miles south of Humphreys Peak, Flagstaff is currently home to more than 76,000 people, and it boasts a thriving culinary scene that includes plenty of enticing eateries. If you're in the area and want a reliably delicious breakfast spot, Brandy's Restaurant & Bakery is just the place.

When Mashed staff member Crawford Smith named Brandy's one of the best breakfast restaurants in the U.S., he highlighted rich and satisfying offerings like its three-egg omelet ("It's like eggs Benedict and an omelet rolled into one"), its "perfectly spiced" country potatoes, and its Mexican-inspired fare, which includes dishes like a hollandaise-topped egg burrito and a chorizo scramble. Tripadvisor reviews also praise the restaurant's array of coffee drinks, like its French toast latte and Mexican chocolate-flavored Baja mocha, as well as its Swedish oat pancakes, which the menu specifies come with a "hot cinnamon apple topping." If you want to stop by Brandy's for a bite, it's open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.