Nestled In An Arizona Mountain City Is A Breakfast Spot Worth Visiting
Those unfamiliar with the state of Arizona might assume it's mostly a flat, sun-scorched expanse of red earth. Certain regions of the state certainly fit this description — like parts of the Sonoran Desert, which covers much of the state's southern half — but many areas of Arizona are quite mountainous and lush, like those surrounding the city of Flagstaff. Founded in 1881 and situated along the well-traveled Route 66 just 10 miles south of Humphreys Peak, Flagstaff is currently home to more than 76,000 people, and it boasts a thriving culinary scene that includes plenty of enticing eateries. If you're in the area and want a reliably delicious breakfast spot, Brandy's Restaurant & Bakery is just the place.
When Mashed staff member Crawford Smith named Brandy's one of the best breakfast restaurants in the U.S., he highlighted rich and satisfying offerings like its three-egg omelet ("It's like eggs Benedict and an omelet rolled into one"), its "perfectly spiced" country potatoes, and its Mexican-inspired fare, which includes dishes like a hollandaise-topped egg burrito and a chorizo scramble. Tripadvisor reviews also praise the restaurant's array of coffee drinks, like its French toast latte and Mexican chocolate-flavored Baja mocha, as well as its Swedish oat pancakes, which the menu specifies come with a "hot cinnamon apple topping." If you want to stop by Brandy's for a bite, it's open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
How Brandy's Restaurant & Bakery became a Flagstaff staple
This Flagstaff dining establishment opened back in 1993, but its true origins date back to the mid '70s, when Ed Wojciak opened a restaurant called La Bellavia on Flagstaff's S Beaver Street with his longtime friend Brandy. The pair later married and opened a second, larger location on E Cedar Avenue under the name Brandy's Restaurant & Bakery. After working as restaurateurs for nearly 40 years, the Wojciaks sold Brandy's to former employee Kelsey Drayton and his wife Jamie, who run the business to this day. The Draytons eventually bought back La Bellavia, which changed hands twice between 2005 and 2011, to transform it into Brandy's Cafe.
Brandy's Restaurant & Bakery isn't just beloved among locals. Celeb chef Guy Fieri highlighted the popular breakfast, brunch, and lunch spot on Season 6, Episode 2 of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," during which he sampled the eatery's sweet potato corn cakes and Southwestern beef stew, calling the latter a "cornucopia of flavors" (via Food Network). If you're looking for more of Fieri's breakfast recommendations, why not check out the best breakfasts ever seen on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"? Alternatively, if you're looking for another Arizona culinary highlight, check out El Charro Café in Tucson, which has an honorary underwater location.