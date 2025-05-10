11 Old-School Appetizers No One Eats Anymore

Trends change, but few food categories have evolved as noticeably as appetizers. Today's spreads lean into minimalism: one-bite hors d'oeuvres, artisanal dips, and neatly arranged charcuterie boards. But before truffle fries and fig jam became staples, the appetizer course was all about spectacle. Eye-catching, indulgent, and often bizarre.

From the '50s through the '70s, appetizers were designed to impress — and even overwhelm. This was the golden age of finger food, where bold flavors and strange textures took center stage. Picture bacon-wrapped dates, towering cheese balls, ham rolls skewered with toothpicks, and glossy aspic molds dotted with seafood and olives.

Once the stars of cocktail parties, bridal showers, and dinner buffets, many of these retro bites have vanished — edged out by today's focus on health-consciousness and simplicity. Some still appear on holiday menus, however, kept alive by nostalgia. In this deliciously retro roundup, we're revisiting the old-school appetizers that once ruled the party and paved the way for many of the appetizers and delicate canapés we serve today.