Hidden In Pennsylvania Is A Small City Known As The Hot Dog Capital Of The World

With a population of just over 21,000, the town of Newcastle, Pennsylvania, proudly claims the title of "Hot Dog Capital of the World." This designation is credited to Greek immigrants who arrived in Newcastle in the early 20th century and established hot dog joints throughout the city. Founded in 1923, MP Coney Island (originally Coney Island Lunch), was part of this culinary wave, serving chili-smothered hot dogs, otherwise known as Coneys.

Since its inception, MP Coney Island has expanded to four (soon to be five) Pennsylvania-based locations. MP Coney Island also ships its famous chili and chili seasoning nationwide, allowing fans across the country to get a taste of its 100-year-old recipe. If you're in the Newcastle area, it's worth stopping by for a bite; as of May 2025, a Coney dog will set you back just $2.69.

Though perhaps the most celebrated, MP Coney Island was not the first establishment to bring Coney dogs to Newcastle, nor is it the only spot in the city selling this scrumptious item. As early as 1918, three Newcastle eateries (all run by Greek immigrants) made and sold Coneys. Currently, this style of chili dog can be found in other top-rated Newcastle joints, including Bill's sandwich shop, which also serves Greek and American fare like gyros and subs.