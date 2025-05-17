Hidden In Pennsylvania Is A Small City Known As The Hot Dog Capital Of The World
With a population of just over 21,000, the town of Newcastle, Pennsylvania, proudly claims the title of "Hot Dog Capital of the World." This designation is credited to Greek immigrants who arrived in Newcastle in the early 20th century and established hot dog joints throughout the city. Founded in 1923, MP Coney Island (originally Coney Island Lunch), was part of this culinary wave, serving chili-smothered hot dogs, otherwise known as Coneys.
Since its inception, MP Coney Island has expanded to four (soon to be five) Pennsylvania-based locations. MP Coney Island also ships its famous chili and chili seasoning nationwide, allowing fans across the country to get a taste of its 100-year-old recipe. If you're in the Newcastle area, it's worth stopping by for a bite; as of May 2025, a Coney dog will set you back just $2.69.
Though perhaps the most celebrated, MP Coney Island was not the first establishment to bring Coney dogs to Newcastle, nor is it the only spot in the city selling this scrumptious item. As early as 1918, three Newcastle eateries (all run by Greek immigrants) made and sold Coneys. Currently, this style of chili dog can be found in other top-rated Newcastle joints, including Bill's sandwich shop, which also serves Greek and American fare like gyros and subs.
What are Coney dogs anyway?
What really makes the Coney unique is the chili that draws inspiration from Greek and Macedonian dishes like saltsa kima, a tomato-based meat sauce seasoned with cinnamon and clove, and soutzoukakia, a type of aromatic Greek meatball. Chopped onions and mustard are also commonly added, with the option of shredded cheese.
The Coney dog has a blended backstory. In the early 1900s, Greek and Macedonian immigrants landed in New York City after leaving their economically unstable home countries. After these newcomers learned of Coney Island (a place synonymous with hot dogs), they became inspired to create their own take, eventually opening up stands and restaurants throughout the Northeast and Midwest. Although Newcastle boasts the title of "Hot Dog Capital of the World," the Coney is a staple in many American cities with large Greek populations, including Detroit, Michigan, which is also famous for its role in popularizing these beloved hot dogs.
If you're far from Newcastle or prefer to experiment in the kitchen, Mashed has a quick and easy chili dog recipe that will satisfy your Coney cravings in no time. And if you'd like to further expand your hot dog knowledge, learn about the history of the Chicago-style dog or the necessary toppings for a Cleveland Po' Boy next.