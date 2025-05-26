Donald Trump Helped Popularize This Iconic '90s Fast Food Pizza
When Pizza Hut debuted its Stuffed Crust Pizza in 1995, it did so to a lackluster response. Perhaps pizza fans of that time were classicalists, not ready for a ring of cheese to be stuffed into a thinner crust of the beloved dish. Maybe it was the ratio of cheese to bread that was the issue. Whatever the case was, it was Donald Trump to the rescue.
Although Donald and his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, divorced in 1992, they agreed to star in a 1995 campaign for Pizza Hut. As a saxophone played in the background of the sensual scene, in which Donald wore a suit and tie, and Ivana sported a silk gown with diamond jewelry, the former couple, who married in 1977 and shared three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, teased a reunion. "What will people think?" Ivana wondered. "Let 'em talk," Donald replied as they made a deal to eat their Stuffed Crust Pizza the wrong way, crust first. They even poked fun at their messy divorce, with Ivana asking, "May I have the last slice?" and Donald replying, "Actually, you're only entitled to half."
Following the airing of the ad, the potential flop saw a complete turnaround, ending the year by increasing Pizza Hut's sales to the tune of $300 million in its ﬁrst year — and not just that. Donald and Ivana also inspired a "crust first" movement among pizza fans.
Stuffed Crust remains on Pizza Hut's menu today
"Get a taste of the crust that changed the game. Original Stuffed Crust is topped and stuffed with over a 1/2 pound of cheese. It's the OG and still the cheesiest. Treat yourself to a large with your favorite toppings today," — that's how Pizza Hut encourages its customers today. Now costing $5 more than its original price of $9.99 for a large, at around $14.99, depending on your location, Pizza Hut's Stuffed Crust is made with 100% real cheese from whole milk mozzarella.
The Stuffed Crust Pizza also seems to have inspired a new product: Cheesy Bites Pizza. This limited edition offering looks like a regular, round pizza. But, instead of the standard crust, it is surrounded by cheese-filled dough bites and paired with a selection of dipping sauces, including chipotle ranch, ultimate ranch, and pepperoni ranch. Like the Stuffed Crust, pizza lovers are welcome to follow in Donald's lead and eat Pizza Hut's Cheesey Bites Pizza "crust first" as well.