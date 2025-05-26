Donald Trump Helped Popularize This Iconic '90s Fast Food Pizza

When Pizza Hut debuted its Stuffed Crust Pizza in 1995, it did so to a lackluster response. Perhaps pizza fans of that time were classicalists, not ready for a ring of cheese to be stuffed into a thinner crust of the beloved dish. Maybe it was the ratio of cheese to bread that was the issue. Whatever the case was, it was Donald Trump to the rescue.

Although Donald and his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, divorced in 1992, they agreed to star in a 1995 campaign for Pizza Hut. As a saxophone played in the background of the sensual scene, in which Donald wore a suit and tie, and Ivana sported a silk gown with diamond jewelry, the former couple, who married in 1977 and shared three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, teased a reunion. "What will people think?" Ivana wondered. "Let 'em talk," Donald replied as they made a deal to eat their Stuffed Crust Pizza the wrong way, crust first. They even poked fun at their messy divorce, with Ivana asking, "May I have the last slice?" and Donald replying, "Actually, you're only entitled to half."

Following the airing of the ad, the potential flop saw a complete turnaround, ending the year by increasing Pizza Hut's sales to the tune of $300 million in its ﬁrst year — and not just that. Donald and Ivana also inspired a "crust first" movement among pizza fans.